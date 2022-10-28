ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The crash happened near Flamingo and Decatur at around 1:48 a.m.

According to the authorities, a two-door vehicle and a four-door vehicle were involved in the collision.

The officials stated that the driver of the two-door car crashed into the four-door vehicle on the scene.

According to the police, one driver suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead following the collision.

The Las Vegas Police Department did not reveal the identity of the unknown injured victim.

Some portions of the Flamingo and Decatur are blocked for further investigation.

Additional details regarding the fatal crash are currently not available.

October 28, 2022.

Source: Fox 5 Vegas.

