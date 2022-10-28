Bank Iowa Corp. has appointed Craig Hill, 10-year president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, to its board of directors. He regularly advocates for Iowa’s banks to assume leadership in addressing rural Iowa’s most pressing problems, according to a release. This includes raising awareness around the mental health of Iowa farmers. “While our bodies take wear and tear from farming, our minds can, too, and in times of volatility and stress we need to keep those healthy as well,” Hill said in the release. Bank Iowa has more than $1.8 billion in assets and is the second-largest family-owned bank in the state.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO