BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While it might be too late to buy costumes and decorations for Halloween 2022, that does not mean you shouldn’t shop for items, such as inflatables and masks, for 2023. In fact, the best time to get the best price on holiday products is late in the season or even after the holiday end. This is because retailers want to get rid of as much inventory as possible to make room for Christmas.
Best Sonic costume for adults
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sega megastar Sonic the Hedgehog is a popular Halloween costume, but getting it all can be challenging. That’s why the best Sonic costume for adults is a onesie. It does a great job blanketing your whole body in blue without getting too complex, the tail and spikes along the back are easy to showcase and the hood is the perfect canvas for his face. A top pick is the Onesie Sonic Costume for Adults by Ogu’ Deal.
Best Care Bear costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It can be tricky finding the best Care Bear costume, especially if you have a favorite character you’re hoping to dress up as. While “Care Bears” remains one of the most popular kids’ shows for many older generations, the show has also continued to release licensed products since its discontinuation - including a handful of exciting Care Bear Halloween costumes for children of all ages.
Dim the lights and create a moody ambience with these statement candle holders
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Candlelit events always evoke a unique mood that no other lighting system can match, no matter how advanced it may be. The unpredictable flicker of the flames scatters an almost living light on the surroundings. The curling smoke, once extinguished, makes impossible patterns in the air.
17 smart devices under $100 that will make your life a whole lot easier
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many devices available that can help us in a multitude of ways. Some of them are almost smarter than we are. Take smart lights, for example. They let you change their color and brightness based on the time of day to improve your vision. Smart thermostats can automatically adjust the temperature of a room for both comfort and energy efficiency. And smart hubs tie everything together. You don’t need all of these devices to make a major difference in your daily life, but it sure helps.
