Georgia State

Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For October 28th, 2022

By RPMS Staff
 4 days ago

Source: Reach Media / Reach Media


It’s time for another reading of the “ Daily Horrorscope ,” where Georgia Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of October 28th, 2022.

READ BELOW

Aries: If you’re trying out the new Mexican restaurant down the street, and you see nothing but black people cooking in the back, instead of a mariachi group serenading at your table. There are a couple of black hip hop artists been some rhymes. That actually may not be an authentic Mexican restaurant

Taurus: You’re from southeast DC. What’s with the English accent?

Gemini: How about on the next job interview, you wear a bra?

Cancer: You’ve been married for 25 years. Why are you still trying to win an argument with your spouse?

Leo: Everybody’s complimenting your Jack-o-Lantern outfit for Halloween. What a cute costume girl. Unfortunately, they didn’t even know you were already missing a few teeth.

Virgo: Your new girl may not trust you if she’s naked, making love to you, and also holding our purse at the same time.

Libra: If you have to break up an argument between your new man and your eight-year-old son over what’s left in a box of Froot Loops you might want to rethink that relationship.

Scorpio: You might be petty if you break up with your man after seeing a picture of his ex-girlfriend.

Sagittarius: If your lunch is constantly being stolen out of the work office refrigerator, start making some cat food sandwiches.

Capricorn: It is not a good look lecturing your teenage daughter on suggestive clothing she’s wearing and you have five hickeys on your neck.

Aquarius: You are so wrong faking like you have the itis after eating $88 worth of food and an expensive restaurant right

Pisces: You’re a practicing attorney and you think the club you’re at is beneath you. Until about after two drinks. Drinks.

