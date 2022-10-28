ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K97.5

Bring On The Boo-Ze: 10 Spooky Cocktails You Need At Your Halloween Party

By Airiel Sharice
K97.5
K97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cL7II_0iqDkYlU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zCE8_0iqDkYlU00

Source: Fiordaliso / Getty

It’s Halloween weekend and we want to end the spooky season with a bang! (responsibly of course)

As we all know, themed parties are top-tier, and themed drinks are even better. So if you’re responsible for getting the party started we have you covered!

RELATED: Spooky, Sexy, Cool: A Gallery Of Our Favorite Celeb Costumes

No matter the drink preference, we have a little something that everyone would enjoy. Below are a few of our favorite spooky drinks that will make sure your Halloween party is extra-lit.

Remember, to drink responsibly, and have a Happy Halloween!

RELATED: 9 Ways To Celebrate Fall If You’re Not Into Spooky Things

What’s your favorite?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The post Bring On The Boo-Ze: 10 Spooky Cocktails You Need At Your Halloween Party appeared first on 92 Q .

1. Spooky Dirty Shirley

Source:TikTok: @janellerohner

2. Witches Brew Cocktail

Source:TikTok: @r0samim0sa/

3. Halloween Party Punch

Source:TikTok: @drinkowithrico

4. Halloween Mimosas

Source:TikTok: @byjamiemichelle

5. Virgin Vampire’s Kiss Cocktail

Source:TikTok: @fancifuleats

6. Hocus Pocus Cocktail

Source:TikTok: @blondeandbooozy

7. Frankenstein Drink

Source:TikTok: @joji_martinez4

8. Sanderson Sisters Sangria

Source:TikTok: @yellowbellykelly

9. Jello Shot Syringes

Source:TikTok: @allypb

10. Spooky Mango Tamarindo Vodka

Source:TikTok: @picakidz

Comments / 0

Related
K97.5

K97.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy