Source: Pelosi's attacker carried zip ties, echoing Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. The...
David DePape charged with assault, attempted kidnapping in attack on Paul Pelosi
The Justice Department has filed federal felony charges against the man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer. The accused could face a maximum of 50 years in prison in last Friday's attack. David Wayne DePape faces two felony charges...
U.S. agencies warn of potential attacks by extremists tied to the midterm elections
U.S. security agencies have issued a heightened threat advisory, warning of a potential attacks on political candidates, election officials and others. The alert came Friday, the same day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked in their San Francisco home. NPR has obtained the bulletin issued by the Department...
Chief Justice John Roberts puts temporary hold on release of Trump's tax returns to Congress
Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court order requiring the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee.
Jill Biden is hot on the campaign trail, while the president's approval lacks
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Judge throws True the Vote election conspiracists behind bogus voter fraud claims in jail
Two leaders of True the Vote, which pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, were jailed Monday for refusing to comply with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over their claims. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips were escorted out of the courtroom by Federal Marshals and...
Morning news brief
David DePape makes his first court appearance after attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband. Russia sends more missiles to Ukraine. And, Israel has another election and Netanyahu guns for a comeback.
How to confront rising antisemitism in the U.S.
U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt joins NPR's Steve Inskeep to discuss the rise in anti-Semitism in America and around the world.
