The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for the entire Jersey Shore from Cape May to Sandy Hook until 4 pm on Friday. The warning comes as many beaches at the Jersey Shore that were replenished in the aftermath of Sandy exactly ten years ago have been battered and seriously eroded. The main affected areas over the next 24 hours include Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, and Southeastern Burlington. Forecasters are expecting up to one foot of inundation above the ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. The post Ten years after Sandy, a coastal flood warning issued at Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO