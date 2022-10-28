ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Woonsocket Call

Lund's Fisheries Commends Fishermen, Scientists, and Coast Guard in Rescue of Vessel

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2022 / Yesterday morning, two fishing vessels, which have been long time suppliers to Lund's Fisheries were involved in an incident sixty miles off the coast of Virginia. The F/V Tremont collided with a Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel and sunk. The F/V Dyrsten which had been operating nearby, came to their assistance.
therealdeal.com

17th century log cabin for sale in New Jersey

The Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. But a log cabin for sale in New Jersey is more than a century older than the historic document. The home at 406 Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County is up for grabs once again, NJ.com reported. The one-acre property is being marketed for only $475,000.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Frustration Rises Over Abrupt Bridge Closings

When it is open, the Townsends Inlet Bridge allows motorists to make a quick, direct hop to travel between Sea Isle City and Avalon. But when it is closed, drivers must follow a lengthy and circuitous detour on the Garden State Parkway or Route 9 for trips between both towns.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
DELCO.Today

Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER, PA
downbeach.com

Planning board enthusiastically approves Ventnor Plaza variances

VENTNOR – “Congratulations, it’s a boy and a girl,” Planning Board chairman Jay Cooke said after the board voted unanimously Oct. 24 to approve three variances for Ventnor Plaza shopping center owner Mark Greco of MLG Realty, LLC of Turnersville to begin revitalizing the city’s gateway area on Wellington Avenue.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Ten years after Sandy, a coastal flood warning issued at Jersey Shore

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for the entire Jersey Shore from Cape May to Sandy Hook until 4 pm on Friday. The warning comes as many beaches at the Jersey Shore that were replenished in the aftermath of Sandy exactly ten years ago have been battered and seriously eroded. The main affected areas over the next 24 hours include Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, and Southeastern Burlington. Forecasters are expecting up to one foot of inundation above the ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. The post Ten years after Sandy, a coastal flood warning issued at Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish

Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Bogdan Family Thanks Community For Help After Fire

Megan and Dan Bogdan expressed their thanks to the community in this letter, following the Oct. 18 fire that destroyed their Ocean City home. There are no words that will ever be able to convey the immense gratitude Dan and I have for all of your love and support after the fire that destroyed our home. It’s astonishing to me how quickly you all joined together to get us back on our feet.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

