Ohio State

WSAZ

More than 800 blighted buildings to be demolished in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 800 blighted and vacant structures will be coming down as part of a new economic development program in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Friday. The demolition projects will be funded as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and...
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
cityofmentor.com

HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1

The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school buses to don bigger, brighter ‘STOP’ decals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio motorists will soon be able to see school buses more clearly. The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that every school bus in the state will receive highly reflective “STOP” decals to make buses more visible and safer for the approximately 1.6 million students who ride in them. OSHP partnered with […]
Outsider.com

LOOK: Ohio State Park Builds Replica Bald Eagle Nest to Scale, And it’s Massive

An Ohio state park had a bald eagle’s nest built to scale to show visitors just how massive they are—and we’re impressed. The nest, which is currently on display in Hueston Woods State Park, was donated by Hueston Woods Visitors Bureau and built by the Cincinnati Museum Center. Since its arrival, parkgoers and rangers have been using it as a photo op. The museum posted one of the pictures on Twitter, and it truly puts things into perspective.
buckeyefirearms.org

Report: Gun ownership in the Black community, among women on the rise

Continuing in a long line of news articles reporting on a fact that should scare anti-gun rights Democrats to their core, the Cleveland Plain Dealer is reporting that gun ownership trends in Ohio and across the country are shifting, especially in the Black community and among women. From the article:
Farm and Dairy

Ohio man is convicted of fraud in hunting lease scheme

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for his role in an illegal scheme to solicit payments and sell hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The U.S. District...
