The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.

