Truly unique places that you should consider visiting in Ohio
We went off the beaten path to find some of Ohio's truly unique destinations, from giant ears of corn to a museum devoted to LEGOS.
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: From Rocket to tanker, Ohio native modernizing 3rd Infantry Division
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the most modernized division in the U.S. Army, it makes sense that women serve in new and innovative ways within the 3rd Infantry Division. That’s certainly the case for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Stewart, outside Savannah, Ga. ABC 6...
WSAZ
More than 800 blighted buildings to be demolished in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 800 blighted and vacant structures will be coming down as part of a new economic development program in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Friday. The demolition projects will be funded as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and...
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
cityofmentor.com
HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1
The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
Ohio school buses to don bigger, brighter ‘STOP’ decals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio motorists will soon be able to see school buses more clearly. The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that every school bus in the state will receive highly reflective “STOP” decals to make buses more visible and safer for the approximately 1.6 million students who ride in them. OSHP partnered with […]
Take Back Day in Ohio collects 50,000lbs of unwanted prescription drugs
Saturday marked the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Ohio. There were 315 collection sites across the state.
Which is the most popular Halloween candy in Ohio, according to online shopping data?
What types of candy can we expect to steal from our children’s trick-or-treating bags this year?
LOOK: Ohio State Park Builds Replica Bald Eagle Nest to Scale, And it’s Massive
An Ohio state park had a bald eagle’s nest built to scale to show visitors just how massive they are—and we’re impressed. The nest, which is currently on display in Hueston Woods State Park, was donated by Hueston Woods Visitors Bureau and built by the Cincinnati Museum Center. Since its arrival, parkgoers and rangers have been using it as a photo op. The museum posted one of the pictures on Twitter, and it truly puts things into perspective.
The best dive bar in Ohio, according to Yelp
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
One Health Organization helps low-income pet owners care for their animals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Robert, a Vietnam veteran dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, lived alone after the passing of his wife, Linda, and his Labrador retriever, Isabel. He thought a service dog might help him with his grief and PTSD symptoms. An abandoned puppy in Texas who needed a forever home...
Number of stolen dogs skyrocketing — What’s being done about it in Ohio
Carjackers and bank robbers make headlines, but the FOX 8 I-Team has found more and more thieves are stealing dogs.
buckeyefirearms.org
Report: Gun ownership in the Black community, among women on the rise
Continuing in a long line of news articles reporting on a fact that should scare anti-gun rights Democrats to their core, the Cleveland Plain Dealer is reporting that gun ownership trends in Ohio and across the country are shifting, especially in the Black community and among women. From the article:
Alcoholic Mountain Dew Coming To Ohio
Hard MTN Dew is only available in nine other states.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio man is convicted of fraud in hunting lease scheme
COLUMBUS — An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for his role in an illegal scheme to solicit payments and sell hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The U.S. District...
