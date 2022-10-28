ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 2

Related
Athlon Sports

Auburn Reportedly Firing Several More Coaches On Monday

Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after a 3-5 start to his second season. The Tigers aren't stopping there. They are truly cleaning house. According to Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live, Auburn has also fired offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, tight ends coach Brad Bedell, chief of ...
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job

After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning.  Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark ensures that BYU doesn't go completely winless in October

There is no sugar coating things for BYU football right now: The month of October has been about as bad as it can get. The Cougars have dropped games to Notre Dame, Arkansas, Liberty and East Carolina. The defense is in total disarray and the future of the defensive coaching staff is firmly up in the air. Since the Arkansas game, the offense seems to have come down with a case of disarray-itis of their own and has looked pretty out of sorts for a few weeks. There have been recruiting lumps and there is enough frustrating and pessimism in the Provo air that you have to chew your breaths when you walk around campus right now.
PROVO, UT
thecomeback.com

Wild women’s soccer fight goes viral, three players ejected

The Ole Miss Rebels and the LSU Tigers women’s soccer teams played an incredible and competitive SEC Tournament women’s soccer match on Sunday afternoon as the match between the two rivals was decided in penalty kicks after the two teams were tied 0-0 after regulation and two overtime periods.
OXFORD, MS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to bizarre Akron ejection

Saturday’s game between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Akron Zips featured one of the strangest ejections that you will ever see in college football. The game was seemingly well in hand when Akron scored a touchdown with 4:01 remaining in the fourth quarter to make the score 27-9, with Miami holding the lead. Akron then went for a two-point conversion to try to make it a two-score game, and they were successful, but an illegal blindside block negated the conversion.
AKRON, OH
The Spun

SEC Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson's Performance Tonight

Gary Danielson was on the call for this afternoon's SEC matchup between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and unranked Florida Gators. Georgia fans are not typically fans of Danielson — especially considering his often pro-Alabama rhetoric. The rest of the SEC world also took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the veteran broadcaster.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles

The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy