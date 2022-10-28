Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin trolls Jimbo Fisher with joker comment after Ole Miss beats Texas A&M
Lane Kiffin was on top of his game moments after his Ole Miss Rebels defeated Texas A&M 31-28 in College Station. “I thought the running backs did well,” Kiffin told SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic on the field postgame. “390 yards rushing against a bunch of five-stars is pretty good.”
Lane Kiffin hits Jimbo Fisher with the ultimate troll over Halloween costume
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin gave us the ultimate Halloween troll job after beating Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies. Lane Kiffin was back at it again with his incredible trolling ways, as his dig at Jimbo Fisher with Halloween coming up was absolutely perfect. No. 15 Ole...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Will Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin address Auburn speculation with his players?
Less than an hour after Auburn officially announced the departure of head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's name started floating around in media reports amid speculation about the vacancy. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports called Kiffin the "top name" to watch. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports...
Deion Sanders leads Jackson State football fans in epic SWAC chant on College Gameday
Deion Sanders made a statement. During his appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday, the Jackson State Tigers’ football head coach turned around and led the team’s faithful fans in this epic SWAC chant. While seated at the College Gameday desk, Deion Sanders began to chant “Who is SWAC”,...
Deion Sanders Reacts to Florida State INT Tie With Lee Corso
The Jackson State coach and the ESPN analyst have more in common than you might think.
Oklahoma-Baylor Kickoff Time Announced
The Sooners will take on the Bears at 2 p.m. next Saturday on ESPN+ looking to run their win streak to three in a row.
Auburn Reportedly Firing Several More Coaches On Monday
Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after a 3-5 start to his second season. The Tigers aren't stopping there. They are truly cleaning house. According to Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live, Auburn has also fired offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, tight ends coach Brad Bedell, chief of ...
Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job
After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning. Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
247Sports
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark ensures that BYU doesn't go completely winless in October
There is no sugar coating things for BYU football right now: The month of October has been about as bad as it can get. The Cougars have dropped games to Notre Dame, Arkansas, Liberty and East Carolina. The defense is in total disarray and the future of the defensive coaching staff is firmly up in the air. Since the Arkansas game, the offense seems to have come down with a case of disarray-itis of their own and has looked pretty out of sorts for a few weeks. There have been recruiting lumps and there is enough frustrating and pessimism in the Provo air that you have to chew your breaths when you walk around campus right now.
thecomeback.com
Wild women’s soccer fight goes viral, three players ejected
The Ole Miss Rebels and the LSU Tigers women’s soccer teams played an incredible and competitive SEC Tournament women’s soccer match on Sunday afternoon as the match between the two rivals was decided in penalty kicks after the two teams were tied 0-0 after regulation and two overtime periods.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to bizarre Akron ejection
Saturday’s game between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Akron Zips featured one of the strangest ejections that you will ever see in college football. The game was seemingly well in hand when Akron scored a touchdown with 4:01 remaining in the fourth quarter to make the score 27-9, with Miami holding the lead. Akron then went for a two-point conversion to try to make it a two-score game, and they were successful, but an illegal blindside block negated the conversion.
SEC Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson's Performance Tonight
Gary Danielson was on the call for this afternoon's SEC matchup between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and unranked Florida Gators. Georgia fans are not typically fans of Danielson — especially considering his often pro-Alabama rhetoric. The rest of the SEC world also took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the veteran broadcaster.
thecomeback.com
NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles
The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
Alabama Football: Unfriendly Tiger Stadium a Crimson Tide comfort zone
Any Alabama football fan who has been to Tiger Stadium knows the game environment is different than anywhere else. Calling it unfriendly is an understatement. Hostile is even too mild a word. And on Saturday nights Tiger Stadium earns its other name – Death Valley. The second name goes back to 1959, replacing an earlier moniker, Deaf Valley.
Golf Digest
Lane Kiffin latest to pour dirt over Jimbo Fisher's grave, wins college football weekend
Each college football season, there's a well-paid, high-profile head coach who has a down season and gets clowned on accordingly. Think Coach O at LSU or Manny Diaz at Miami. This college football season, that man is unquestionably Jimbo Fisher, whose Texas A&M Aggies have now fallen to 3-5 after a fourth straight loss.
College Football Fans Are Calling For 1 Pac-12 Quarterback To Be Included In Heisman Discussion
The Pac-12 rarely gets respect in the wider landscape of college football, but fans want that to change after Bo Nix's performance on Saturday. The Oregon QB threw for 412 yards with six total TDs in the Ducks' 42-24 win over Cal as they rolled to a 7-1 record. CFB...
Auburn Tries to Hire Guy Who's Cleaned Up Arkansas' Mess
Report says Tigers tried to get Hunter Yurachek to change locations but it didn't work.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: TCU jumps into New Year's Six, Illinois' profile continues rising
As usual, there were several surprising results Saturday, but none was more shocking than Kansas State beating Oklahoma State, 48-0. The fact that the Wildcats won isn't terribly surprising as they are a good team and were playing at home … but 48-0?! Oklahoma State has been projected into...
Yet Another SEC Coach Came and Went During the Nick Saban Era: All Things CW
The Alabama coach didn't have anything to do with Auburn's decision to make another change, but each SEC hiring and firing only makes his legacy that much stronger.
