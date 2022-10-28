ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Procession, Memories of Sandy Shared in Moving Ortley Beach Ceremony

Residents of Ortley Beach, quickly dubbed “ground zero” for Superstorm Sandy, marked the tenth anniversary of the storm by sharing memories and paying it forward over the weekend. A group of residents gathered at St Elisabeth’s Chapel, a small Episcopal church on Third Avenue, steps from the ocean,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Brick PD Seeking Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Woman Entering Her Car

Brick police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver’s of a pickup truck who struck a woman while she was getting into her car Oct. 8. The department released surveillance video on Friday showing the incident from earlier in the month. According to a statement from Sgt. Jim Kelly, the incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. in the area of West Princeton Avenue and Hoffman Street.
BRICK, NJ

