Procession, Memories of Sandy Shared in Moving Ortley Beach Ceremony
Residents of Ortley Beach, quickly dubbed “ground zero” for Superstorm Sandy, marked the tenth anniversary of the storm by sharing memories and paying it forward over the weekend. A group of residents gathered at St Elisabeth’s Chapel, a small Episcopal church on Third Avenue, steps from the ocean,...
Driver Indicted in Road Rage Incident That Killed Brick Man, 26
A Lakewood man has been indicted on vehicular homicide and other charges more than a year after he was involved in an accident that was precipitated by a road rage incident, prosecutors said Friday. Avrohom Pam, 20, of Lakewood, was indicted by a grand jury sitting in Ocean County this...
Brick PD Seeking Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Woman Entering Her Car
Brick police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver’s of a pickup truck who struck a woman while she was getting into her car Oct. 8. The department released surveillance video on Friday showing the incident from earlier in the month. According to a statement from Sgt. Jim Kelly, the incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. in the area of West Princeton Avenue and Hoffman Street.
