ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tama County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
sun-courier.com

Reinbeck resident receives 2022 Iowa School Mental Health award

The Scanlan Center for School Mental Health, Iowa’s hub for school-based mental health research, professional development, and clinical services, announced three winners of the 2022 Iowa School Mental Health Awards at the Iowa (Behavioral, Equitable, Social-Emotional, Trauma-Informed Health in Schools) Summit. The awards program recognizes individuals who have made...
REINBECK, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Schools and Staff hosting 3rd annual Trunk or Treat

The Cedar Rapids Community School District and the Cedar Rapids Education Association are holding their 3rd annual Trunk of Treat event tonight, October 29, from 1p.m. to 4p.m. at the Kingston Stadium west parking lot. Students can dress up in costume and visit their favorite school staff members as they...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire destroys Linn County home, residents escape safely

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire destroyed a rural Linn Couty home on Sunday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:22 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and several other emergency agencies were sent to a report of a fire at a home, located at 4771 North Alburnett Road. Deputies and firefighters arrived to discover the home was in flames and had suffered a partial roof collapse.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

House described as 'total loss' after fire in Linn County

Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week. Updated: 9 hours ago. The city of waterloo Water...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KROC News

Missing Four-Year-Old Found Dead In Northeast Iowa Pond

On Friday evening the search began to find a missing four-year-old who had gone missing. Unfortunately, the search did not end with the news the family was hoping for. At around 5 pm Friday evening, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a missing four-year-old in Fairbank. He had been last seen at around 3:45 that afternoon in his front yard.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door

The Mississippi River is a huge economic engine as well as a recreation gem for the entire Midwest. The amendment would make Iowa's constitution similar to the Second Amendment. Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The Hawkeye Area Council of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Anonymous threat made toward Iowa school

NEWTON, Iowa — An anonymous threat was made online Thursday night toward a Newton school, KCCI confirmed Friday morning. The district's superintendent said the threat mentioned Berg Middle School. Police are investigating. There will be extra security at all Newton schools today, but most specifically at Berg. Students are...
NEWTON, IA
KCAU 9 News

One person dead in Iowa semi collision

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a car crash with a semi early Friday morning. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the collision occurred at around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street. A semi truck was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1 while attempting to […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
B100

Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month

It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The search for a missing four-year-old boy came to an end Friday night when investigators located his body in a pond. Officials said the child was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the front yard of his home in the 1400 block of 145th Street in Fairbank. An extensive search of the surrounding area was conducted by officials.
FAIRBANK, IA
KCRG.com

One person dead after Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died following a crash in Johnson County early this morning. Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a semi with a trailer was completing a U-turn. The Ford struck the trailer and entered the ditch causing the fatal injury.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway

(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man arrested for allegedly shaking, hitting 2-month-old son

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after allegedly shaking and hitting his two-month-old son on multiple occasions. According to court records, Kyle Thomas Astleford began abusing his son when he performed CPR on him that resulted in several broken ribs when he was roughly two-weeks-old. Astleford told […]
JESUP, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy