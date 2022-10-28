Read full article on original website
sun-courier.com
Reinbeck resident receives 2022 Iowa School Mental Health award
The Scanlan Center for School Mental Health, Iowa’s hub for school-based mental health research, professional development, and clinical services, announced three winners of the 2022 Iowa School Mental Health Awards at the Iowa (Behavioral, Equitable, Social-Emotional, Trauma-Informed Health in Schools) Summit. The awards program recognizes individuals who have made...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Schools and Staff hosting 3rd annual Trunk or Treat
The Cedar Rapids Community School District and the Cedar Rapids Education Association are holding their 3rd annual Trunk of Treat event tonight, October 29, from 1p.m. to 4p.m. at the Kingston Stadium west parking lot. Students can dress up in costume and visit their favorite school staff members as they...
One of Waterloo’s Oldest Restaurants Burns Down After 70 years
Hickory House on Park Road in Waterloo is one of the many beloved restaurants in the Cedar Valley. After a fire set the building ablaze at 9 AM on Sunday morning, one of the city's oldest eateries is no more. Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar told KWWL that the fire...
KCRG.com
Fire destroys Linn County home, residents escape safely
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire destroyed a rural Linn Couty home on Sunday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:22 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and several other emergency agencies were sent to a report of a fire at a home, located at 4771 North Alburnett Road. Deputies and firefighters arrived to discover the home was in flames and had suffered a partial roof collapse.
KCRG.com
Father shares story of losing son to overdose as Iowa sees rise in fentanyl being laced into other drugs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fentanyl is being laced into more drugs across the state and just a small amount can prove deadly. The Area Substance Abuse Council has noticed more people seeking treatment who are unaware they’ve ingested the drug. Earlier this year the state warned about fentanyl being...
KCRG.com
House described as 'total loss' after fire in Linn County
Waterloo Incident Proves Deer Are The Dumbest Animals of All Time
It's officially time to change the phrase "dumb as a brick" to "dumb as a deer." If you were driving around Waterloo Thursday evening, you probably spotted a very strange sight. According to KWWL, at around 3:45 PM on Wednesday, October 26th right near University Avenue a strange deer encounter took place.
Missing Four-Year-Old Found Dead In Northeast Iowa Pond
On Friday evening the search began to find a missing four-year-old who had gone missing. Unfortunately, the search did not end with the news the family was hoping for. At around 5 pm Friday evening, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a missing four-year-old in Fairbank. He had been last seen at around 3:45 that afternoon in his front yard.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door
KCCI.com
Police: Anonymous threat made toward Iowa school
NEWTON, Iowa — An anonymous threat was made online Thursday night toward a Newton school, KCCI confirmed Friday morning. The district's superintendent said the threat mentioned Berg Middle School. Police are investigating. There will be extra security at all Newton schools today, but most specifically at Berg. Students are...
One person dead in Iowa semi collision
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a car crash with a semi early Friday morning. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the collision occurred at around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street. A semi truck was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1 while attempting to […]
KCCI.com
Ames Animal Shelter takes in dozens of cats that were found in vehicle
AMES, Iowa — The Ames Animal Shelter is overcrowded because of a cat hoarding case. The shelter says 29 cats were found in a car. They all had fleas, ear mites, and were severely malnourished. The shelter says it was already near capacity. To help cover the costs, you...
4-year-old found in Iowa pond after ‘extensive search’
After being last seen in their front yard, a 4-year-old was found deceased in a neighboring pond.
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month
It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
KCRG.com
Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The search for a missing four-year-old boy came to an end Friday night when investigators located his body in a pond. Officials said the child was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the front yard of his home in the 1400 block of 145th Street in Fairbank. An extensive search of the surrounding area was conducted by officials.
KCRG.com
One person dead after Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died following a crash in Johnson County early this morning. Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a semi with a trailer was completing a U-turn. The Ford struck the trailer and entered the ditch causing the fatal injury.
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shaking, hitting 2-month-old son
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after allegedly shaking and hitting his two-month-old son on multiple occasions. According to court records, Kyle Thomas Astleford began abusing his son when he performed CPR on him that resulted in several broken ribs when he was roughly two-weeks-old. Astleford told […]
