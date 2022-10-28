ResMed quarterly profit rises on AirSense sales; CEO skeptical about timeline of Philips’ return to market

Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
Gilead reports lower 3rd-quarter profit as COVID drug sales slow
Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday said third-quarter profit fell due to lower sales of its COVID-19 antiviral drug and acquisition expenses, but demand for HIV and cancer drugs remained strong and the company increased its outlook for full-year revenue and earnings. Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O on...
medtechdive.com
Dexcom Q3 profit surges as CGM maker prepares for G7 launch in U.S.
Q3 Trends: Dexcom reported another quarter of double-digit revenue growth, driven by new customers using its continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). The San Diego-based firm’s revenue increased 17% in the U.S., while international revenue rose 22%. The company recently launched its newest device, the G7 CGM, in Europe, as it...
emsnow.com
Monthly Semiconductor Sales Decrease 0.5% Globally in September, Reports SIA
Global sales in third quarter 3.0% lower than Q3 2021 and 6.3% less than Q2 2022. WASHINGTON—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor sales for the month of September 2022 were down 0.5% compared to August 2022 and 3.0% less than September 2021. Worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $141 billion during the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 3.0% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 6.3% less than the second quarter of 2022. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
Shell reports second-highest quarterly profit ever
British oil and gas giant Shell reported $9.5 billion in third-quarter profits Thursday, more than doubling its profits from the same period last year, amid high gas prices. It’s the second-highest quarterly profit in the company’s history, down only from the second quarter of 2022, when Shell reported $11.5 billion in profit. The company has already raked in more than $30 billion this year, on track to smash its annual profit record, which was set in 2008.
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
Apple Insider
Apple's strong fourth quarter leaves analysts optimistic in a sea of tech disappointment
Apple reported a record September quarter with $90.15 billion in revenue, and analysts are optimistic that the company will remain strong in the December quarter. After Apple's earnings report and conference call, analysts have shared their reactions to the company's numbers and remarks. While Apple didn't provide specific guidance about the fiscal Q1 of 2023, analysts expect the company will fair better than other large tech companies.
Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain.
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
US News and World Report
Sanofi Sees Faster Profit Growth on Dupixent, Flu Vaccine Demand
(Reuters) -French drugmaker Sanofi on Friday forecast faster earnings growth this year on strong demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent and for its flu vaccines, spurring a rise in its battered share price. Sanofi said it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to grow by about 16%, not taking...
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures On Backseat As Fresh Trading Week Starts With Spotlight On Fed Decision — Apple, Tesla, Brazilian Stocks In Focus
Trading in the major U.S. index futures is pointing to a negative opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as rate fears return. Whatever Monday’s session brings, the three major averages are on track to end October with strong gains. U.S. Indices' Performance In Week Ended Oct. 28. Index...
Zacks.com
4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates
The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
9to5Mac
Apple predicts ‘substantial’ drop in Mac revenue for holiday quarter, slower growth
Apple on Thursday announced its Q4 2022 results. Although the company reported record earnings in every category except for the iPad, Apple expects Mac revenue will drop “substantially” next quarter compared to Q1 2022 results. At the same time, the company also predicts that revenue growth will slow down in the next quarter.
Zacks.com
Is a Beat Likely for Enterprise Products (EPD) in Q3 Earnings?
EPD - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the midstream infrastructure provider reported adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents, thanks to higher contributions from the NGL Pipelines & Services business.
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Adobe (ADBE) Stock Options
ADBE - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $210.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Taking stock on the decline of semiconductor stocks
The stock market has apparently fallen out of love with semiconductor stocks. Most major semis stocks are down this year, some by half. The SOX Semis index is down almost 18% this year. We are not in the markets on a daily basis anymore, but as the Street progresses through earnings season, we thought we would take stock on stocks.
daystech.org
Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped shares elbow their well beyond per week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced greater than 800 factors, or 2.6%, to a two-month excessive, because it additionally notched a fourth-straight week of beneficial properties and its finest week of the 12 months. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The strikes got here at the same time as Treasury yields climbed again above 4%.
Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook
Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Apple earnings may offer a hint about the iPhone 14's success
Apple is about to offer its first hints about iPhone 14 sales after weeks of rumors that demand for its latest smartphone lineup could be weaker than initially expected.
