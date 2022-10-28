ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Stick a Fork in Bold & Beautiful’s ‘Lope’ — They’re as Good as Done, and They May Not Be the Only Couple!

Dead ahead is the finish line for Hope and Liam’s marriage, at least for now. We grumble about a lot of things about The Bold and the Beautiful. Its focus on only a story or two at a time. Its repetitive dialogue. Its habit of making its characters behave like relationship-obsessed extraterrestrials. But one thing the show tends to get right is the way that it sets up dominoes to fall.
Jason's World

Someone kept leaving my fence open and doing something in my yard

A Nice Yard With Some Fencing Around ItBrett Jordan/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I first lived in my house a number of years ago, I kept noticing weird things happening in my yard. At first I had no idea what was going on and this kept happening most days for a few weeks. Eventually I got to the bottom of it which included an odd interaction with some man I've never seen since.
Vogue

Dua Lipa Is Bringing Back Maximalist Resort Wear

After nearly a year travelling the world, Dua Lipa in on the final leg of her Future Nostalgia tour. Before performing in Auckland, where she’s playing two back-to-back shows at the Spark Arena, she visited Waiheke Island by boat and posted pictures from her day trip on Instagram. Instagram...
Mic

75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon

Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
Vogue

City Shorts And Birkenstocks Are Gwyneth’s Version Of Workwear

Even though winter may be approaching swiftly, the weather in LA is still pleasantly mild. And what better way to take advantage of this transitional period than by dressing in a pair of tailored shorts? With her most recent appearance, Gwyneth Paltrow is on the right track. The 50-year-old wellness...
ARIZONA STATE
Lifehacker

How to Sleep Comfortably on a Couch

Unintentionally falling asleep on the couch isn’t hard. Whether you nod off while watching TV, or sit down to rest your eyes for a moment and wake up two hours later, the couch feels like the most comfortable spot on earth, and whatever blanket you have on top of you is perfect.
Parade

Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His Supersized Thighs Post-Workout

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new motto must be "go big or go home." The Fast & Furious actor just shared a brand new photo of himself at the gym showing off some serious gains. Johnson, 50, has always been quite the gym rat–even developing his own catchphrase, "BSR," or blood, sweat, and respect.
Deadline

‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Joe Locke Cast In Disney+/Marvel Series

Joe Locke has been cast as the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the upcoming Disney+/Marvel WandaVision spinoff series Agatha : Coven of Chaos. Locke’s character and plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources describe the character as a gay teen with a dark sense of humor. Hahn is reprising her role as WandaVision bad gal Agatha in the series. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision. Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to drop on Disney+ next year. More from Deadline'Agatha: Coven Of Chaos': Emma Caulfield Ford Reprising 'WandaVision' Role Of Dottie On Disney+/Marvel SeriesChildren's & Family Emmys: Nominations Set For Inaugural Two-Night CeremonyShanghai Disneyland Shuts Down Over Covid, Visitors Can't Leave Without Negative TestBest of DeadlineShelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & MoreJerry Lee Lewis: A Career In Photos GalleryWho Are The Ultimate Final Girls in Horror Gallery: From ‘Laurie Strode’, to ‘Sidney Prescott’ & 'Dorothy Gale'

Comments / 0

Community Policy