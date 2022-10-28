Read full article on original website
medtechdive.com
Dexcom Q3 profit surges as CGM maker prepares for G7 launch in U.S.
Q3 Trends: Dexcom reported another quarter of double-digit revenue growth, driven by new customers using its continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). The San Diego-based firm’s revenue increased 17% in the U.S., while international revenue rose 22%. The company recently launched its newest device, the G7 CGM, in Europe, as it...
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns the US economy may slump into a recession - and says people should brace for a painful downturn
Jeff Bezos said the US economy faces a significant risk of recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised people to prepare for a difficult downturn. Bezos flagged inflation as a critical problem to solve earlier this year. Jeff Bezos has warned the US economy may be headed for a recession and recommended...
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Zacks.com
5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
Flying Magazine
Major Airlines Rake in Record Q3 Revenues, Still Short on Workforce
Despite talks of a recession in the broad economy amid record inflation, fluctuating fuel prices, or even a hard to fix workforce challenges, the commercial airlines market is still booming. [Courtesy: Republic Airlines]. All the major U.S. airlines have reported their third-quarter earnings now, and despite talks of a recession...
US News and World Report
Sanofi Sees Faster Profit Growth on Dupixent, Flu Vaccine Demand
(Reuters) -French drugmaker Sanofi on Friday forecast faster earnings growth this year on strong demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent and for its flu vaccines, spurring a rise in its battered share price. Sanofi said it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to grow by about 16%, not taking...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
Gilead reports lower 3rd-quarter profit as COVID drug sales slow
Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday said third-quarter profit fell due to lower sales of its COVID-19 antiviral drug and acquisition expenses, but demand for HIV and cancer drugs remained strong and the company increased its outlook for full-year revenue and earnings. Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O on...
CNBC
U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive
Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
Business Insider
Rising inflation forces Halloween candy prices to climb more than 13%, with the highest price increases impacting Skittles and Starbursts
Candy got 2% more expensive from August to September this year as Americans prepare for Halloween festivities.
US stocks fall as investors anticipate another 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed this week
Just over half of S&P 500 companies have reported Q3 results so far. Of those companies, 72% are beating profit estimates by a median of 5%.
Washington Examiner
Housing prices see record deceleration following soaring mortgage rates
Housing prices are decelerating at a record rate as mortgage rates push ever higher and make housing less affordable. Prices rose 13% on the year in August, much slower growth from the month before, when prices were up 15.6%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. That 2.6 percentage-point deceleration is the largest in the history of the index, which has been used as a gauge since 1987.
2 Risky Stocks to Avoid During Q3 Earnings Season
Since various headwinds, including high inflation and interest rate hikes, are expected to impact technology earnings in the third quarter significantly, investors are advised to steer clear of shares of...
YouTube, Google Search Hit By Ad Pullbacks In Q3 — CFO Sees 'Larger Headwinds' From Strong Dollar Ahead
Advertiser pullbacks on YouTube, the video streaming service of Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG intensified in the third quarter. What Happened: Alphabet Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said on the third-quarter earnings call, “On the Q2 call, we noted a pullback in spend by some advertisers on YouTube network, and these pullbacks ... increased in the third quarter."
invezz.com
Amazon stock ‘overreacted’ to the Q3 report: buy the dip?
Amazon Web Services comes in well below the Street estimates in Q3. Gene Munster remains bullish on the Amazon stock for the long term. Shares of the tech behemoth tanked about 15% in after-hours trading. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), on Thursday, said its profit from the closely followed “cloud” business...
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
