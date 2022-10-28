Housing prices are decelerating at a record rate as mortgage rates push ever higher and make housing less affordable. Prices rose 13% on the year in August, much slower growth from the month before, when prices were up 15.6%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. That 2.6 percentage-point deceleration is the largest in the history of the index, which has been used as a gauge since 1987.

5 DAYS AGO