Houston, TX

realtynewsreport.com

Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston

MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonian.news

Ghost guns won’t be welcomed at next Houston buyback, mayor says

He drove down to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward with his guns in his trunk and, like hundreds of others, spent hours in a 2-mile line that stretched down Scott Street. An old pistol he was gifted and no longer had use for was taken when it was his turn to relinquish it, but his two privately assembled and untraceable handguns — commonly known as “ghost guns” — were turned away.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Monday Morning Recap

-Win $400 With Amanda Flores And Kelly & Ryan (LINK) -Astros Martin Maldonado Used An Illegal Bat In World Series Game One (LINK) -Astros World Series Patches, On Jerseys, Sewn On By Martin Tailors (LINK) -NICU Babies At Ben Taub Dress Up For Halloween (LINK) -Lance McCullers New Tattoo (LINK)
HOUSTON, TX
Pool Magazine

City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf Park

The city of Houston is in line for a brand-new surf park. Construction of HTX Surf, a world-class surf resort and destination, will get underway in the first half of 2023. A press release states that the new surf resort will be located in Generation Park, which is just 10 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and sixty minutes from the bustling Houston metropolitan area.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How you can win a Lexus LX 600 from the Astros

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Astros Foundation is selling raffle tickets now for one lucky fan to win a 2022 Lexus LX 600, donated by Houston Area Lexus Dealers. Raffle tickets are 1 ticket for $40, 3 tickets for $100 and 8 tickets for $250, with all the proceeds benefitting the Astros Foundation.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked one of the Worst Cities for Single Moms: survey

HOUSTON - A recent survey shared some disappointing news about the City of Houston for single mothers. According to LawnStarter, out of 200 of the biggest cities, Houston was ranked 7th worst for single moms. The report looked at several factors including ample child care, high-quality education and health care as well as a decent work-life balance.
HOUSTON, TX
Terry Mansfield

Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot to death overnight in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was killed in Houston overnight Sunday, and police are working to find a suspect. Preliminary information from the scene showed at approximately a quarter before 2 a.m., Houston police were called to a home near the intersection of Interval and Hollock Streets for a call of shots fired.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
TEXAS STATE

