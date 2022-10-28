Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston's Best RestaurantsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Related
realtynewsreport.com
Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston
MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
houstonian.news
Ghost guns won’t be welcomed at next Houston buyback, mayor says
He drove down to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward with his guns in his trunk and, like hundreds of others, spent hours in a 2-mile line that stretched down Scott Street. An old pistol he was gifted and no longer had use for was taken when it was his turn to relinquish it, but his two privately assembled and untraceable handguns — commonly known as “ghost guns” — were turned away.
iheart.com
Monday Morning Recap
-Win $400 With Amanda Flores And Kelly & Ryan (LINK) -Astros Martin Maldonado Used An Illegal Bat In World Series Game One (LINK) -Astros World Series Patches, On Jerseys, Sewn On By Martin Tailors (LINK) -NICU Babies At Ben Taub Dress Up For Halloween (LINK) -Lance McCullers New Tattoo (LINK)
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'
Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'. Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".
This $7.9 million Houston mid-century mansion has an underwater tunnel
The Circle Bluff mansion combines Spanish and Mexican elements with mid-century architecture.
Man killed after suspect fires into crowd of people watching women fight in SW Houston, HPD says
HPD said it started as a group of people watching two women fight before an unidentified person fired into the crowd, causing someone to shoot back.
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf Park
The city of Houston is in line for a brand-new surf park. Construction of HTX Surf, a world-class surf resort and destination, will get underway in the first half of 2023. A press release states that the new surf resort will be located in Generation Park, which is just 10 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and sixty minutes from the bustling Houston metropolitan area.
fox26houston.com
Man who made viral rap about Houston Astros visits radio station for new song
HOUSTON - A rap song about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees in the American League Championship Series continues to get shares across the city. We first shared Drew’s story earlier this week involving a rap song he created following the Astros sweep over the Yankees in the ALCS.
cw39.com
How you can win a Lexus LX 600 from the Astros
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Astros Foundation is selling raffle tickets now for one lucky fan to win a 2022 Lexus LX 600, donated by Houston Area Lexus Dealers. Raffle tickets are 1 ticket for $40, 3 tickets for $100 and 8 tickets for $250, with all the proceeds benefitting the Astros Foundation.
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked one of the Worst Cities for Single Moms: survey
HOUSTON - A recent survey shared some disappointing news about the City of Houston for single mothers. According to LawnStarter, out of 200 of the biggest cities, Houston was ranked 7th worst for single moms. The report looked at several factors including ample child care, high-quality education and health care as well as a decent work-life balance.
Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
cw39.com
Man shot to death overnight in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was killed in Houston overnight Sunday, and police are working to find a suspect. Preliminary information from the scene showed at approximately a quarter before 2 a.m., Houston police were called to a home near the intersection of Interval and Hollock Streets for a call of shots fired.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Man shot and robbed by multiple suspects in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after he was robbed and shot in the stomach, according to Houston police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a southeast Houston neighborhood near the Gulf Freeway and Wayside Drive. Police said a group of men were standing outside...
houstononthecheap.com
32nd Annual Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston
The 32nd Annual Native American Pow Wow is back at Traders Village this November! There will be authentic Indian food, teepees, a crafts show, and vibrant tribal dance competitions that everyone can enjoy. Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston – What to Expect?. Dance Competitions.
Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
blavity.com
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
Remembering the Migration of Freed Slaves on the Emancipation Trail
The Benson cabin is showing its age. Thought to be one of Galveston County’s oldest existing structures at over 170 years old, the dogtrot cabin’s wood is peeling off in places, and unruly green shrubbery is overtaking its base. Inside, a decrepit stovetop lies on the floor near a brick fireplace.
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
Comments / 0