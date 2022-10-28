Free Press sports writers predict the Detroit Lions' game vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Ford Field (1 p.m., CBS):. The Lions need a win in the worst way after four straight losses, but they’ve shown little to believe one is coming this week. They rank at or near the bottom of the NFL in most defensive categories, and Miami’s offense, while not the most potent, is a matchup nightmare given its speed. The Lions can’t allow any big plays on defense that Goff feels the need to chase, and offensively they can’t afford any of the mistakes that have doomed them the past few weeks. With Swift and St. Brown back, the Lions should break their touchdown drought. But Goff's ball security is a legitimate concern and the Lions secondary remains in bad shape. The pick: Dolphins 28, Lions 24.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO