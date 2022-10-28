ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Beach, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ

TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area

It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Seaside Heights recovers after Superstorm Sandy, fire

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s October in Seaside Heights. Locals are the only souls on the boardwalk enjoying the peace of the ocean’s waves and the salty air. The scene is starkly different today from one decade ago. “You know, I’ve been through so many hurricanes over the years that I really thought it […]
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
therealdeal.com

17th century log cabin for sale in New Jersey

The Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. But a log cabin for sale in New Jersey is more than a century older than the historic document. The home at 406 Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County is up for grabs once again, NJ.com reported. The one-acre property is being marketed for only $475,000.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 768 COVID cases, 1 death. Transmission rate levels off.

New Jersey health officials reported another 768 COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death on Monday as the state’s transmission rate levels off. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Monday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
ALABAMA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
LONG BRANCH, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy