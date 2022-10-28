ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

The Russell Wilson show will perform live at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed on Friday that Wilson sufficiently has recovered from a strained hamstring to start at quarterback for the Broncos (2-5) against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5).

Wilson was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. His status as the starter for the Week 8 game is contingent upon there being no setbacks.

"Russell is always going to think that he can go," Hackett said. "That's what you love about the guy. He's always going to want to be out there and he's a true competitor.

"For us, we wanted to be sure we gave him time -- time to be able to get his mind right, his body right and everything. Just being out here, watching him throw and watching him move in the pocket, you felt a lot more comfortable than last week."

Wilson, 33, missed last Sunday's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets after sustaining the injury in Denver's Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He also has been playing through an injury to his throwing shoulder.

Backup Brett Rypien completed 24 of 46 passes for 225 yards with no touchdowns and one interception against the Jets.

The Broncos have a bye in Week 9 but Wilson wants to get back on the field.

"You talk to Russ and mention that (sitting out), it's not a great discussion," Hackett said. "In the end, if he can go we want him to be able to play."

Wilson has thrown for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in six games, completing 58.6 percent of his passes -- far below his career average of 64.8.

--Field Level Media

