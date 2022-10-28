ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Jealous as Gwen Stefani Raves About a Singer's Style

Blake Shelton was seeing green during Monday's Battle Rounds on The Voice!. The Cowboy had his hands full with some impressive performances from Team Blake, but don't think he didn't notice wife Gwen Stefani gushing over Team Legend singer David Andrew following his impressive performance alongside Kim Cruse. "David, you...
ABC News

Shania Twain announces 2023 show in Nashville

Shania Twain is heading back to Nashville. The country superstar just announced she will headline Geodis Park, the soccer stadium on the historic Nashville Fairgrounds, on June 7 with Kelsea Ballerini and Breland. "There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me - It’s been...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special

As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ETOnline.com

2022 CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert Among Performers, Loretta Lynn Tribute Planned

Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing its lineup of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Jimmy Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band are all on tap to hit the stage for the 2022 awards ceremony, which will be hosted by two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning.
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville

Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised

The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
MURFREESBORO, TN
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Bringing ‘American Idol’ Star on Florida Tour Stops

Luke Bryan was forced to postpone three dates in Florida on the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour due to Hurricane Ian. As the tour winds down, he’s getting ready to make the shows up. Riley Green stayed with Luke Bryan for most of the year, but he’s on just one of the makeup dates. That’s the final one in Tampa on November 5. So Luke Bryan needs some help, and he’s calling on a former pupil.
TAMPA, FL
Q 105.7

Upstate Singer Joins Lee Brice for Memorable Duet! Watch the Magic Happen!

There aren't many out there like Lee Brice, that's for sure!. Brice is one of a handful of superstars who does as much good off-stage, as he does while he's on it. Lee Brice paid a visit to the Capital Region on Friday, and unlike most concerts, this one came and went with very little hype and hardly any fanfare, yet made quite a mark on Capital Region residents in attendance.
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon

This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.

