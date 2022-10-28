Read full article on original website
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen Among 2022 CMA Awards Performers
The Nov. 9 broadcast will open with a tribute to the late singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn. The first round of performers for the upcoming 56th annual CMA Awards was announced Tuesday morning, and it includes a mix of veteran hitmakers and rising artists. This year’s performer lineup includes Jimmie Allen, Kelsea...
Kelsea Ballerini And Carly Pearce Shock Fans With Surprise Performance Of "You're Drunk, Go Home"
Country music fans have learned to expect the unexpected from Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop sensation is currently on her 10-night-only headlining Heartfirst Tour and is pulling out all the stops before she wraps in mid-September. During a recent (Oct. 1) performance at Chicago's Rosemont Theater, the songstress surprised fans by...
Carly Pearce’s Emotional Ryman Auditorium Concert Included a Trio of Influences
Give Carly Pearce credit: During the first of two nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the "What He Didn't Do" singer didn't load up on contemporary A-listers in an effort to juice votes for the upcoming CMA Awards. Instead, Pearce stuck to her roots. A humble Bill Anderson, a so-proud Ricky...
Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle says all-star Skynyrd tribute album is in the works
This month marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members. The group’s former drummer, Artimus Pyle, says he’s now putting together a star-studded tribute album to commemorate the tragedy. Pyle, who survived the accident,...
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Jealous as Gwen Stefani Raves About a Singer's Style
Blake Shelton was seeing green during Monday's Battle Rounds on The Voice!. The Cowboy had his hands full with some impressive performances from Team Blake, but don't think he didn't notice wife Gwen Stefani gushing over Team Legend singer David Andrew following his impressive performance alongside Kim Cruse. "David, you...
Watch Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, The Judds & More Honor Loretta Lynn With “Coal Miner’s Daughter” Back In 2011
It seems only fitting that the women of country would honor a true woman of country. The great Loretta Lynn passed away this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90. Both country music fans, and fellow artists alike have been sharing their favorite songs, memories and...
Watch Carrie Underwood Perform Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” At The 2020 ACM Awards
A sad day for country music. Country music icon, and one of the greatest pioneers for female artists in country music, Loretta Lynn, passed away this morning in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee at the age of 90. Although she’s gone, we will forever be thankful for Lynn’s heart...
Shania Twain announces 2023 show in Nashville
Shania Twain is heading back to Nashville. The country superstar just announced she will headline Geodis Park, the soccer stadium on the historic Nashville Fairgrounds, on June 7 with Kelsea Ballerini and Breland. "There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me - It’s been...
Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special
As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
2022 CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert Among Performers, Loretta Lynn Tribute Planned
Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing its lineup of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Jimmy Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band are all on tap to hit the stage for the 2022 awards ceremony, which will be hosted by two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning.
Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville
Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised
The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Luke Bryan Bringing ‘American Idol’ Star on Florida Tour Stops
Luke Bryan was forced to postpone three dates in Florida on the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour due to Hurricane Ian. As the tour winds down, he’s getting ready to make the shows up. Riley Green stayed with Luke Bryan for most of the year, but he’s on just one of the makeup dates. That’s the final one in Tampa on November 5. So Luke Bryan needs some help, and he’s calling on a former pupil.
Upstate Singer Joins Lee Brice for Memorable Duet! Watch the Magic Happen!
There aren't many out there like Lee Brice, that's for sure!. Brice is one of a handful of superstars who does as much good off-stage, as he does while he's on it. Lee Brice paid a visit to the Capital Region on Friday, and unlike most concerts, this one came and went with very little hype and hardly any fanfare, yet made quite a mark on Capital Region residents in attendance.
Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars Like Kelly Clarkson and More
Perhaps the fact that so many country music songs are ballads about breakups is related to the fact that a lot of country music stars have run into their own troubles with marriage. While celebrities,...
Blake Shelton Announces Departure From “The Voice” After 23-Season Run
Blake Shelton is peacing out from “The Voice” — literally. The country music star announced he’s retiring from “The Voice” after season 23, which he’ll be coaching alongside returning mentor Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan. On Tuesday, Oct....
Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon
This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
Ashley Judd Sings With Wynonna for the First Time Ever as Judds Tour Ends: VIDEO
Ashley Judd took the stage with her country music-singing sister Wynonna over the weekend. And for the first time ever, they shared a public duet. Wynonna concluded her Judds the Final Tour on Friday and Saturday with stops in Nashville, TN, and Lexington, KY. And her younger sister showed went along for the shows.
