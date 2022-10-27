Read full article on original website
Motley Crue Officially Name John 5 as New Touring Guitarist, Release Statement
The rumors were true and now Motley Crue have officially announced that Mick Mars is retiring from the band, while also naming John 5 as their new guitarist. The 71-year-old Mars, an original member, has served as Motley Crue’s lead guitarist since their formation in 1981, with singers Vince Neil and his one-time replacement John Corabi having contributed additional guitar on occasion. It’s one of the most significant lineup changes in the band’s history, as they’ve long prided themselves on still touting the original four members at such a late stage in their career.
On a hot September evening in Las Vegas, fans packed into Allegiant Stadium to watch the final stop of the hugely successful Stadium Tour. Unbeknownst to anyone in the crowd, they’d be witnessing Mick Mars’ last performance with Motley Crue. For more than four decades, Mars was a...
Mick Mars' bandmates applauded his difficult decision to retire and thanked him for his invaluable contributions.
The end of quite a long and interesting era is at hand, with the announcement that Mötley Crüe’s founding guitarist, Mick Mars, will be stepping down from touring duties.
This month marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members. The group’s former drummer, Artimus Pyle, says he’s now putting together a star-studded tribute album to commemorate the tragedy. Pyle, who survived the accident,...
The 'unadulterated primal rock' was also produced by Andrew Watt.
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has announced his retirement from touring, citing health issues.The 71-year-old founding member of the Los Angeles heavy metal band will no longer go on tour, although he will remain a member of the four-piece group.In a statement provided to Variety, Mars’s rep wrote: “Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), he will no longer be able to tour with the band.“Mick will continue as a member of the band,...
Longtime drummer of rock band Dead Kennedys, D.H. Peligro is dead at 63, the group announced on their Twitter. Peligro, born Darren Henley, passed away from "trauma to his head from an accidental fall" in his home in Los Angeles on October 28. Peligro, who had drummed for other bands,...
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Here's the playlist u guys put together and we played on today's Electric Lunch
More opportunities to see Iron Maiden live in 2023 on The Future Past Tour have been revealed. Iron Maiden have added five more shows to next year's The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which will now kick off at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on June 3, and run through to July 22, when the English metal legends will play the Bizkaia Arena Bec! in Bilbao, Spain, will focus on previously unperformed songs from the band’s 2021 album, Senjutsu and choice cuts from 1986’s Somewhere In Time, plus a selection of timeless classics from Steve Harris' band.
