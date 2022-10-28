Read full article on original website
Related
illinoisstate.edu
Dr. Krzysztof Ostaszewski to present Distinguished Professor Lecture, November 14
Distinguished Professor Krzysztof Ostaszewski will present “Risk Has a Price, But Prices Have Risk, Too” at 5 p.m. November 14, in the Old Main Room of the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University. In the lecture, Dr. Ostaszewski asks the question: “What is the effect of risk...
illinoisstate.edu
Preserving the past, protecting the future: Dr. R. David Edmunds dedicates life’s work to the past, present, and future of Native Americans
It’s a weekday afternoon in early October, and Dr. R. David Edmunds, M.A. ’66, LL.D. ’02, sits in a comfortable chair in his living room, surrounded by a spiderweb of cords. Headsets connected to laptops. Microphones plugged into mixing boards. It isn’t an unusual state for the...
illinoisstate.edu
Redbird spends internship learning about electrified roads
Luke Tempestini, a senior construction management student, was selected as one of two students from twelve undergraduate applicants for the NSF Aspire Research Project. Dr. Sundeep Inti, a construction management professor, suggested Tempestini apply for the NSF Aspire Research Project at Purdue University. The NSF Aspire Research Project involves several universities throughout the United States. These universities are involved in research geared toward developing roads that can charge electric cars while driving. Areas involved in the research include road wear and tear, maintenance of the roads, and cost analysis.
illinoisstate.edu
Musical experience Fire Ecologies to focus on climate change, November 1
The Unheard-of//Ensemble will perform Fire Ecologies, an hour-long work about our changing climate at 8 p.m. November 1 in Kemp Recital Hall of Illinois State University. Fire Ecologies is a 55-minute musical and visual experience that explores American landscapes through the lens of climate change. The event is free and open to the public.
illinoisstate.edu
NCUE teachers new to Chicago Public Schools kick off the school year
This past August, many recent graduates kicked off the school year as new teachers in Chicago. We are highlighting three of these #edbirds as we checked in this fall to see how the 2022-23 school year is going so far. Zyanya Acosta ’22 graduated from Illinois State University last May...
illinoisstate.edu
Musical reimagines the myth of Bonnie and Clyde
Illinois State University’s School of Theatre and Dance and the School of Music collaborated to present the musical Bonnie and Clyde by Frank Wildhorn, Ivan Menchell, and Don Black. Performances will take place November 3, 4, and 5 at 7:30 p.m. and November 5 and 6 at 2 p.m. in the Center for the Performing Arts Theatre.
Comments / 0