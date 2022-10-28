Luke Tempestini, a senior construction management student, was selected as one of two students from twelve undergraduate applicants for the NSF Aspire Research Project. Dr. Sundeep Inti, a construction management professor, suggested Tempestini apply for the NSF Aspire Research Project at Purdue University. The NSF Aspire Research Project involves several universities throughout the United States. These universities are involved in research geared toward developing roads that can charge electric cars while driving. Areas involved in the research include road wear and tear, maintenance of the roads, and cost analysis.

