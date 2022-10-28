Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday activities along with other fun events coming in November
Trying to figure out what to do this month? This calendar points you to some of the best options in Lake Norman. 7:30 pm | Nov. 1. Brooke M. Bauer, a citizen of the Catawba Nation of South Carolina and assistant professor of history at the University of Tennessee, weaves ethnohistorical methodologies, family history, cultural context and the Catawba language to generate an internal perspective on the Catawbas’ history and heritage. Davidson College, Sloan Music Center Tyler-Tallman Recital Hall.
Weekly calendar Oct. 31-Nov. 6: Barbecues, Wildcat Weekend, theater and Pumpkin Fest
Mt. Zion Barbecue goes whole hog on Nov. 5
Oct. 30. A long-running Cornelius tradition—the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Barbecue—is Saturday, Nov. 5. A country style dining room aka the Family Life Center is the setting again; things changed to take-out only during the pandemic. The drive-through take-out line will be in place this year. Proceeds...
Pioneer Springs Community School gets GO Grant
Oct. 31. Pioneer Springs Community School and teacher Sandra Dixon received a Go Outside “GO Grant” of $3,500 for a project to provide outdoor garden experiences to students and explore hands-on learning environments. GO Grants are funded by The Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council and Trust Fund and are...
You can lace up to ice skate at 2 outdoor venues this season
Nov. 1. By TL Bernthal. Two outdoor ice-skating rinks will be open to the public this season. A first-ever rink at Birkdale Village joins the Whitewater Center with ice skating starting this month. The rink at Birkdale Village will open Saturday, Nov. 19 and run through Monday, Jan. 16. The...
This is the last week for Early Voting
Oct. 31. By Dave Yochum. It’s last week of early voting prior to Election Day on Tuesday Nov. 8. Early voting, which runs from 8 am to 7:30 pm through Friday, will end at 3 pm this coming Saturday. As of Sunday, 7,285 people had voted at Cornelius Town...
County tax assessor will update town boards in November, December
Oct. 31. By Dave Yochum. The County Assessor’s Office will present an update to the Cornelius Town Board on Monday Nov. 7 during the regular Board of Commissioners meeting. Revaluation is the process by which Mecklenburg County revalues all property (land and buildings) to its current market value as of an established date, in this case Jan. 1, 2023.
