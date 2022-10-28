ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

It's Over! Gisele Bündchen Officially Files For Divorce From Tom Brady

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gul5G_0iqDHkVp00
Source: Mega

Gisele Bündchen has officially filed for divorce from Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The shocking development came Friday morning, just months after it was first reported the celebrity couple were living separately amid their crumbling marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183C0F_0iqDHkVp00
Source: Mega

According to court documents reviewed by TMZ, Bündchen filed for divorce in Florida. Brady is also reportedly not contesting the divorce.

Additionally, the 42-year-old supermodel and 45-year-old NFL quarterback star have reportedly already reached a divorce settlement.

Although the precise conditions of the divorce settlement still remain sealed and confidential, it is believed to contain an agreement on both property and the custody of the former couple’s two children – son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bündchen and Brady were hashing out their divorce settlement for days leading up to the model’s official filing on Friday.

Besides the custody of their children, $400 million was reportedly on the line – however, the exact specifics of how that money was split have not been revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDwcp_0iqDHkVp00
Source: Mega

Shortly after Bündchen filed for divorce from Brady on Friday morning, the NFL star released a statement to social media confirming the end of the couple’s marriage.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," he wrote on Instagram. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," Brady continued. "We arrived at this decision to end out marriage after much consideration."

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However wish only best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he concluded. "And we kindly [ask] for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLR3G_0iqDHkVp00
Source: Mega

Bündchen further confirmed the split via a statement of her own.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized out divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she wrote.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Page Six

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart

It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
StyleCaster

What’s in Tom & Gisele’s Prenup? Her Friends Told Her to Revise It Months Before She Filed—Inside Their Settlement

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Bridget Moynahan Posts About Relationships Ending amid Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Marriage Drama

The Blue Bloods actress shared a cryptic quote on Instagram that reads: “Not everything is meant to be mended” Bridget Moynahan is getting philosophical on Instagram.  On Saturday, the actress and model reposted a quote by Vienna Pharaon, a marriage and family therapist, about why some relationships aren't meant to be fixed. "Not everything is meant to be mended," wrote Pharaon. "Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through ruptures and the endings instead of the stories...
ClutchPoints

Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
RadarOnline

$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On

Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News

The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen takes kids to pumpkin patch in Miami amid Tom Brady woes

But will they ‘patch’ up their relationship? Gisele Bündchen helped her daughter, Vivian, and son, Benjamin, pick out pumpkins during a family trip — sans Tom Brady — to a patch in Miami over the weekend. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed lugging a large pumpkin as her 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter stayed close. Jack, Brady’s 15-year-old son whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, did not join the trio for the outing. Bündchen, 42, dressed casually in a monochromatic look of gray leggings and a T-shirt — and notably decided to leave her wedding ring at home...
MIAMI, FL
Glamour

Here’s Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Getting Divorced, According to Gisele

After months of speculation, Gisele Bündchen announced her divorce from Tom Brady on October 28. In an Instagram Stories statement, the supermodel explained that the couple had “grown apart” after 13 years of marriage. The exes wed in 2009 and share two children: 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian. He also shares a 15-year-old son named Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen works out at Miami gym amid marital issues with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is taking her frustrations to the gym. The supermodel, 42, was photographed leaving a Miami gym on Monday morning amid her ongoing marital issues with husband Tom Brady. Bündchen showed off her fit physique in an all-black ensemble and tan baseball hat while talking on the phone. Although the model didn’t wear her wedding ring during the sweat sesh, it’s unclear if it has anything to do with her estranged relationship with the NFL player. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was first spotted in South Beach, Fla. on Friday — as she waited out Hurricane Ian in one of the...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Valerie Bertinelli Looks Somber On Rare Outing As Divorce Drama Heats Up With Ex-Husband Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli looked somber on a rare outing after returning to divorce court with ex Tom Vitale, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, the Hot in Cleveland actress was spotted out and about running errands in Los Angeles, keeping it casual while sporting a black T-shirt in support of her son Wolfgang Van Halen's band paired with a monochromatic ensemble.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

115K+
Followers
3K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy