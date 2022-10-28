It's Over! Gisele Bündchen Officially Files For Divorce From Tom Brady

Source: Mega

Gisele Bündchen has officially filed for divorce from Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The shocking development came Friday morning, just months after it was first reported the celebrity couple were living separately amid their crumbling marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

According to court documents reviewed by TMZ, Bündchen filed for divorce in Florida. Brady is also reportedly not contesting the divorce.

Additionally, the 42-year-old supermodel and 45-year-old NFL quarterback star have reportedly already reached a divorce settlement.

Although the precise conditions of the divorce settlement still remain sealed and confidential, it is believed to contain an agreement on both property and the custody of the former couple’s two children – son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bündchen and Brady were hashing out their divorce settlement for days leading up to the model’s official filing on Friday.

Besides the custody of their children, $400 million was reportedly on the line – however, the exact specifics of how that money was split have not been revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Shortly after Bündchen filed for divorce from Brady on Friday morning, the NFL star released a statement to social media confirming the end of the couple’s marriage.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," he wrote on Instagram. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," Brady continued. "We arrived at this decision to end out marriage after much consideration."

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However wish only best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he concluded. "And we kindly [ask] for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Bündchen further confirmed the split via a statement of her own.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized out divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she wrote.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."