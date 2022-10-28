ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas

Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be painted on a fence post, tree or somewhere else, you may not know what it means. While the unusual sight may make a nice backdrop for a photo, it’s also...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

1 Longview Teen Among 22 Who Went Missing in Texas in October

Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes in Longview where a 16-year-old has been missing since October 8.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Country Reporter Festival award winners

McGuire's Way Bar-B-Q celebrates their award for best meat dish at the festival.  McGuire's Bar-B-Q was all smiles after getting their award.  Creniques Eats and Treats poses with their award for best fried food.  Shrimp Doc took home the award for best seafood. Waffly Delicious had the vote for best sweets! 
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Which exotic animals are illegal to own in Texas?

(NEXSTAR) — Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my!. With cultural icons and celebrities further cementing the idea of exotic animal ownership as a form of status, it’s no wonder some people are curious about which exotic animals they’re allowed to keep as pets. But owning exotic animals...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

The 6 Most Haunted Places All Across Texas

Each October, cooler temperatures and falling leaves are met with the strange but accepted practice that, all over the country, people will dress up in costumes, watch horrifying movies and try to scare the bejesus out of each other. It’s a time-honored tradition magnified by tales of haunted locales — places with grisly histories, unexplained phenomena and just plain spooky occurrences reported by countless people over the decades.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
