We Love Cussin’, 3 Texas Cities Among Top 10 For Swearing in the U.S.
Who loves to cuss? Here in Texas the answer is basically all of us. But according to a new study, folks in Dallas, TX really f#ckin' love it. And who wouldn't? It just feels good. You do know that it's been proven by science, that people who cuss regularly are...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas
Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
cw39.com
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be painted on a fence post, tree or somewhere else, you may not know what it means. While the unusual sight may make a nice backdrop for a photo, it’s also...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
1 Longview Teen Among 22 Who Went Missing in Texas in October
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes in Longview where a 16-year-old has been missing since October 8.
Texas Country Reporter Festival award winners
McGuire's Way Bar-B-Q celebrates their award for best meat dish at the festival. McGuire's Bar-B-Q was all smiles after getting their award. Creniques Eats and Treats poses with their award for best fried food. Shrimp Doc took home the award for best seafood. Waffly Delicious had the vote for best sweets!
WFAA
Someone in Texas is waking up a millionaire after Saturday's Powerball drawing
HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
wufe967.com
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified as missing Texas mother
Remains found on a Colorado farm in 1988 have recently been identified as a Texas mother reported missing decades ago, authorities said Sunday. Nora Elia Castillo was reported missing in 1996, several years after she vanished in 1986 or 1987, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators are still trying to determine how she died.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
KXAN
Which exotic animals are illegal to own in Texas?
(NEXSTAR) — Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my!. With cultural icons and celebrities further cementing the idea of exotic animal ownership as a form of status, it’s no wonder some people are curious about which exotic animals they’re allowed to keep as pets. But owning exotic animals...
Houston Chronicle
The 6 Most Haunted Places All Across Texas
Each October, cooler temperatures and falling leaves are met with the strange but accepted practice that, all over the country, people will dress up in costumes, watch horrifying movies and try to scare the bejesus out of each other. It’s a time-honored tradition magnified by tales of haunted locales — places with grisly histories, unexplained phenomena and just plain spooky occurrences reported by countless people over the decades.
KHOU
Tropical update: Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean | No threat to Texas
KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis is tracking Tropical Storm Lisa as it moves across the Caribbean. It's not expected to impact Texas.
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
Beware: Creepy Abandoned Hospital in Texas Named Most Haunted Place on Earth
Halloween time is coming. It's definitely one of my favorite times of the year. However, until it gets here, how about a look at one haunted and creepy building? The Yorktown Memorial Hospital. It's not just creepy, no, it goes way beyond that. As a matter of fact, The Sun...
YouTuber Ranks Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas. Is Midland/Odessa On the List?
The video below only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
Classic Rock 96.1
