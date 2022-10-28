T1 took down JDG in the Worlds 2022 Semifinals, winning 3-1 in the series. While many viewed Zeus versus 369 as the featured matchup, mid-jungle flexibility and bottom lane dominance ended up earning T1 the victory. Faker’s Ryze priority seemed to catch the LPL first seed by surprise, while Lucian-Nami felt more impactful out of Gumayusi-Keria than Aphelios-Lulu for Hope-Missing (both teams drafted these duos in the first three matches). In JDG’s press conference, Coach Homme and 369 spoke about their shortcomings in the series.

2 DAYS AGO