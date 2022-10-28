The number of COVID-19 cases reported by most municipalities in the Greater Danbury area to the Connecticut Department of Public Health held fairly steady this week compared to last. According to the report ending October 27th, there were 30 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 12, and Brookfield had 10. There were 0 COVID cases in New Fairfield, 12 in New Milford, and 30 in Newtown, 0 in Redding while Ridgefield had 6.

