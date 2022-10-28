Read full article on original website
Related
Rent Help Checks of $700 to $900 to Connecticut Citizens
Rent is the highest it has ever been in years. Landlords are passing on inflationary pressures to their tenants. It has been hard for renters to afford housing expenses. The state wants to help people who are in this vulnerable position.
cbia.com
Labor Shortage Crisis Needs an ‘All of the Above Solution’
Solving the manufacturing industry’s labor shortage is a critical issue for Connecticut’s economy. “We must continue working together to address the labor shortage,” Carolyn Lee, president of The Manufacturing Institute, said at the Oct. 27 Made in Connecticut Manufacturing Summit in Wallingford. Lee said there are 12.9...
milfordmirror.com
CT schools starting to charge for school meals as aid depletes
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Many school districts in Connecticut are preparing to stop offering free meals with state funds expected to run out as early as November. Under federal law, school districts with 40 percent or more students from low-income families receiving food...
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Connecticut is one of four states without early voting. But some Black and Latino voters say it would help them cast a ballot.
CT’s rainy day fund is full. One legislator wonders if it’s enough.
Some say CT is hoarding money, but one legislator is asking if CT it should boost the rainy day fund even more, to 20% of spending.
Casinos and cannabis: Here are the industries hiring in Connecticut
Connecticut employers added over 4,000 jobs in September, adding to the state's ongoing economic recovery since the pandemic, but who is hiring?
wlad.com
Conn. Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 case rates for Greater Danbury area
The number of COVID-19 cases reported by most municipalities in the Greater Danbury area to the Connecticut Department of Public Health held fairly steady this week compared to last. According to the report ending October 27th, there were 30 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 12, and Brookfield had 10. There were 0 COVID cases in New Fairfield, 12 in New Milford, and 30 in Newtown, 0 in Redding while Ridgefield had 6.
The 10 Most Scenic Hiking Trails in Connecticut
Connecticut is one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., with its rolling hills, rocky cliffs, and mountains. Many hiking trails in Connecticut feature rushing rivers, gorgeous waterfalls, and spectacular views.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Dr. Henry Lee continues his forensic work as he approaches 85
(WTNH) – A 14-hour workday is tough on anyone, but imagine working that hard as you approach your 85th birthday. Connecticut crime-solving legend, Dr. Henry Lee, is still going strong to help train a new generation of forensic experts. Dennis House caught up with Dr. Lee. Watch the video...
Connecticut Manufacturing Summit discusses labor shortage, supply chain issues
As industry leaders came together in Wallingford Thursday for the 2022 Connecticut Manufacturing Summit, the major issues up for discussion were supply chain snarls and an ongoing labor shortage.
Consultant gives cybersecurity tips after Connecticut real estate attorney loses $300K to a hacker
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford cybersecurity consultant is warning people to on alert after a real estate attorney recently lost more than $300,000 to a hacker. Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of Evernet Consulting, said being proactive is key. “The problem is he didn’t have a trusted IT that was actively and proactively managing his […]
milfordmirror.com
$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
Full buses, half-empty trains and wider (barely) airline seats…
Full buses, half-empty trains, wider airline seats and other items of transportation interest from land, sea and air.
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
When Does Tick Season End in Connecticut?
If you are someone who enjoys spending time in the outdoors, you might be concerned about how long tick season is in Connecticut. Whether you’re hiking or getting a swim in at a lake – when you’re outside, ticks are a concern.
Counterfeit Connecticut licenses seized in Kentucky
(WTNH) – Thousands of counterfeit driver’s licenses were seized by Customs and Border Protection officers in Kentucky on Wednesday. Louisville CBP officers detained two shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong. In the first shipment, officers found 2,857 counterfeit state driver’s licenses, and in the second box, there were 1,565 fake licenses. According to CBP, […]
The most prolific serial killers in Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — After Netflix released its latest thriller series, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, based on the gruesome true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, Americans are reminded of their fascination with serial killers. Serial killers, sometimes referred to as serial murderers, are defined in many ways. Over the years an exact definition has not been […]
Experts weigh in on whether Connecticut is ready for the next Superstorm Sandy
Connecticut sustained $360 million in damage. Since then, the state has made major changes to prevent flooding.
Most common fast food chains in Connecticut
(STACKER) – Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast […]
Comments / 2