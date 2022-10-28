ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 2

Related
cbia.com

Labor Shortage Crisis Needs an ‘All of the Above Solution’

Solving the manufacturing industry’s labor shortage is a critical issue for Connecticut’s economy. “We must continue working together to address the labor shortage,” Carolyn Lee, president of The Manufacturing Institute, said at the Oct. 27 Made in Connecticut Manufacturing Summit in Wallingford. Lee said there are 12.9...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

CT schools starting to charge for school meals as aid depletes

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Many school districts in Connecticut are preparing to stop offering free meals with state funds expected to run out as early as November. Under federal law, school districts with 40 percent or more students from low-income families receiving food...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wlad.com

Conn. Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 case rates for Greater Danbury area

The number of COVID-19 cases reported by most municipalities in the Greater Danbury area to the Connecticut Department of Public Health held fairly steady this week compared to last. According to the report ending October 27th, there were 30 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 12, and Brookfield had 10. There were 0 COVID cases in New Fairfield, 12 in New Milford, and 30 in Newtown, 0 in Redding while Ridgefield had 6.
DANBURY, CT
milfordmirror.com

$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Counterfeit Connecticut licenses seized in Kentucky

(WTNH) – Thousands of counterfeit driver’s licenses were seized by Customs and Border Protection officers in Kentucky on Wednesday. Louisville CBP officers detained two shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong. In the first shipment, officers found 2,857 counterfeit state driver’s licenses, and in the second box, there were 1,565 fake licenses. According to CBP, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WTNH

The most prolific serial killers in Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — After Netflix released its latest thriller series, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, based on the gruesome true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, Americans are reminded of their fascination with serial killers. Serial killers, sometimes referred to as serial murderers, are defined in many ways. Over the years an exact definition has not been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Most common fast food chains in Connecticut

(STACKER) – Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy