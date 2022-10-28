Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Detroit Red Wings – 10/29/22
The Minnesota Wild are going into tonight’s game with a winning streak for the first time this season. Their recent play has been reminiscent of the 2021-22 team that broke team records for wins and most points in a single season, helping to quell the fears that rose from three losses in a row to start the 2022-23 campaign.
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
Specialty teams can be a factor as Kraken head into Calgary for a divisional matchup. The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
The Hockey Writers
6 Ways to Emotionally Deal with the Maple Leafs’ Struggles
The sky isn’t falling yet in Toronto, even though it may sometimes feel that way if you’re a fan of the Maple Leafs. The club is off to a less-than-stellar start again and losing to teams the club should be beating. There are reports of failed communication between the coach and the stars who are underperforming, potential leadership issues, injuries, and construction problems when it comes to the team, along with the usually high-stress issues that come with such a skilled team letting its fans down.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Embarrassing Road Trip Shows a Lack of Identity
Remember that quote from Forrest Gump? “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” Life, in this context, can also be swapped out for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The recurring theme with this hockey team over the past few years, or really, throughout the entire Auston Matthews/Mitch Marner era, has been that you don’t know which version of the Maple Leafs you’re going to get from game to game. It could be the version that dominates their opponent both offensively and defensively, or it could be the one that forgets to show up to the rink and struggles to put anything together.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Resilience and Over-Reliance on Goalies Headline 3-Game Road Trip
The Winnipeg Jets captured five of six points on a three-game West Coast road trip and showed resilience, but also a bad old habit of relying too much on goaltending. They hadn’t had trouble starting on time before the road trip, but got off to slow starts in all three games of the jaunt through Los Angeles, Tempe, and Las Vegas.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Tavares, Marner & Kral
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost their third-straight road hockey game. This time they were beaten by the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-2. It was not a pretty game for the team. However, there’s no time to wallow. Tonight the Maple Leafs shuffle into Anaheim to...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Report: Minten, Voit and Král’s NHL Debut
Well, it’s safe to say the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t off to the hottest start to the season. Giveaways in the neutral zone, poor defensive coverage and a lacklustre performance up front has them off to a rocky start and has plagued them early on, but the same can’t be said about a number of the team’s prospects.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Hiring Barry Trotz Would Not Be All Positives
Barry Trotz was fired by the New York Islanders after last season, a decision that was surprising to many fans and experts considering his success with the team in four seasons. The assumption was that when Trotz was ready to coach again, he would choose his ideal destination and find the perfect opportunity in the NHL.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Predators
The Oilers open a three-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers aim to make it five wins in a row when they open a three-game homestand at Rogers Place on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. You can watch the game live...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 3-1 Win Over Penguins – 10/29/22
The Seattle Kraken shook off their loss to the Vancouver Canucks, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in an entertaining matchup. The Penguins, losers of three straight coming in, drop a fourth consecutive contest and fall to 4-4-1. The Kraken have climbed back up to .500, improving to a 4-4-2 record.
FOX Sports
Frederik Gaudreau lift Wild past Blackhawks, 4-3 in shootout
CHICAGO (AP) — Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago's Jonathan Toews and Patrick...
Penguins Sputter to 4th Straight Loss; Letang Struggles in 3-1 Loss to Kraken
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken scored four goals in the second period. Through the magic of replay and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ deft spots, only two of the goals counted. The Penguins briefly controlled the second period and claimed a 1-0 lead when Jake Guentzel (2) stole a pass at the defensive blue line and raced the length of the ice to finish a two-on-one.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Weekly: Connor’s Slow Start & Ehlers’ Injury
Welcome to the fourth installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. The Winnipeg Jets had an outstanding, drama-filled week of games. They currently sit in second...
NHL
Olofsson, Sabres rally to defeat Blackhawks in OT
BUFFALO -- Victor Olofsson scored his second power-play goal 36 seconds into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 4-3 come-from-behind win against the Chicago Blackhawks at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Olofsson won it on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin. "I had a...
The Hockey Writers
4 Steps to Getting the Maple Leafs Back on Track
It’s deja-vu all over again for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they’re off to another poor start. Last season, they were 4-4-1 in the first month and their record in 2022-23 is very similar as they’re now 4-4-2 after another disastrous loss to the Anaheim Ducks. That’s not the kind of record you want as the team has clearly lost it’s way.
Are More Moves Coming For The Vancouver Canucks?
Are the Vancouver Canucks done making trades after acquiring Jack Studnicka and Ethan Bear?
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Starting to Get the Brent Burns They Sought
There is always an adjustment period when a player joins a new club, especially when that player is 37 years old and joining just his third team in a long NHL career. This is even more likely going from a team like the San Jose Sharks — a gritty, grind-games-out squad that has been struggling for the last few seasons — to the Carolina Hurricanes — a Stanley Cup contender who plays one of the most up-tempo, aggressive systems in the NHL.
NHL
BLOG: Oilers building their game at practice ahead of Predators test
EDMONTON, AB - After a perfect week on the road, carrying that momentum into the start of a three-game homestand on Tuesday night is at the forefront of the minds of Oilers players and coaches. The Oilers were on the ice for practice on Monday morning at Rogers Place for...
NHL
Sharpen Up: October 31, 2022 | Sabres face Red Wings tonight
The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at KeyBank Center as the team's four-game homestand continues. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big...
FOX Sports
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
