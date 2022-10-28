Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Early Avalanche Trade Targets in 2022-23
The 2022-23 NHL season is in full swing and the Colorado Avalanche are nine games into their Stanley Cup defence, sporting a mediocre record of 4-4-1 through the month of October. More concerning than that is the play of the three candidates propped up to replace the impact and production of the outgoing Nazem Kadri, who inked a long-term contract with the Calgary Flames during this past offseason. The 31-year-old center is off to a flying start by tallying nine points in seven games, which is in direct contrast to the numbers put up by the trio of Alex Newhook, J.T. Compher, and Evan Rodrigues.
The Hockey Writers
6 Ways to Emotionally Deal with the Maple Leafs’ Struggles
The sky isn’t falling yet in Toronto, even though it may sometimes feel that way if you’re a fan of the Maple Leafs. The club is off to a less-than-stellar start again and losing to teams the club should be beating. There are reports of failed communication between the coach and the stars who are underperforming, potential leadership issues, injuries, and construction problems when it comes to the team, along with the usually high-stress issues that come with such a skilled team letting its fans down.
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames Trade Targets From the Canucks
The Calgary Flames are off to a strong start, but they still have lineup concerns, especially on the wing. The new first line hasn’t gotten going this season, and despite it being early in the season, there is some concern. The right-wing appears to be the area where the Flames will look to add to at one point in the season.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Studnicka, Hughes & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization made two trades adding Ethan Bear and Jack Studnicka. Addtionally, head coach Bruce Boudreau won his 600th game. Lastly, Quinn Hughes looks to make his return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Canucks Trade...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Blackhawks, Red Wings
Are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking at changes following another tough loss, this time to the Anaheim Ducks in overtime? The pressure is mounting, even if there’s still time to turn things around. Meanwhile, are the Vancouver Canucks about to get an important member of their roster back?. The...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks Have 3 Good Trade Targets to Improve Defense
When the Anaheim Ducks signed free agents Ryan Strome, John Klingberg and Frank Vatrano in the offseason, they proved to the fanbase that the front office was committed to improving. Since their opening-night victory at home over the Seattle Kraken, the product on the ice for the Ducks has not been up to snuff and fans are already calling for Dallas Eakins’ head on a silver platter.
Listen Granato: You can tell the guys on the top line are getting better together.
Sabres head coach Don Granato joined the Howard and Jeremy Show for his weekly appearance on WGR 550 after the Sabres big 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
The Hockey Writers
10 NHL Teams off to Unexpected Starts in October
October has concluded, and with the calendar flipping to November, some NHL teams are better or worse off than we thought they’d be to start the 2022-23 season. Are these strong starts legit, or will teams return to Earth in November? Likewise, will a club struggling out of the gate find its groove during the new month? Let’s look at some of the many surprise teams to start the new season.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Mailbag: Frederic’s Development, Sweeney, Clifton & More
The Boston Bruins are one of the biggest stories beginning the 2022-23 season. At the top of the standings, they are surprising everyone around the NHL as they continue a four-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1. With the season three weeks old, it’s time to answer questions in The Hockey Writers’ first Bruins Mailbag for the season. You ask and I will answer.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Embarrassing Road Trip Shows a Lack of Identity
Remember that quote from Forrest Gump? “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” Life, in this context, can also be swapped out for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The recurring theme with this hockey team over the past few years, or really, throughout the entire Auston Matthews/Mitch Marner era, has been that you don’t know which version of the Maple Leafs you’re going to get from game to game. It could be the version that dominates their opponent both offensively and defensively, or it could be the one that forgets to show up to the rink and struggles to put anything together.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Hiring Barry Trotz Would Not Be All Positives
Barry Trotz was fired by the New York Islanders after last season, a decision that was surprising to many fans and experts considering his success with the team in four seasons. The assumption was that when Trotz was ready to coach again, he would choose his ideal destination and find the perfect opportunity in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Rebuild Ahead of Schedule But Not Done
The Montreal Canadiens’ rebuild has only just begun, but it seems to be going faster than expected. With a 5-4 record over the first nine games, including two impressive road wins versus the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues, the rebuild does seem to be ahead of schedule. But general manager (GM) Kent Hughes’ work in tearing down the systems and core of his predecessor doesn’t get any easier.
The Hockey Writers
Draft Busts From the 2000s That Weren’t Busts at All
If there’s one thing that’s true about every single NHL Draft, it’s that some highly-touted prospects won’t pan out. It’s the risk of selecting 18-year-olds with years of development ahead of them; at such a young age, a million things can prevent them from reaching their goals. Sometimes it’s the attitude, playing with a poor team, failing to respond to the increased pressure, or simply not having the skill set to play at the highest level. Whatever the reason is, they still all get called the same thing – a draft bust.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Erik Karlsson Having Best Start to a Season of His Career
After three disappointing seasons in teal, Erik Karlsson is off to the best start of his 14-year career, statistically. Through the first 11 games, the elite defenseman has six goals and five assists for 11 points. Not only is he the most productive Shark, but he’s also been by far the most clutch, with three of those goals being game-winners in each of his team’s wins.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Top Line Has Taken Major Step Back From Last Season
The Calgary Flames had a very good team last season that won their division and pushed on to the second round of the playoffs. That team was led by their top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm, and Matthew Tkachuk. Two of the three were forced to be replaced this past offseason.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Tavares, Marner & Kral
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost their third-straight road hockey game. This time they were beaten by the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-2. It was not a pretty game for the team. However, there’s no time to wallow. Tonight the Maple Leafs shuffle into Anaheim to...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Malgin, Nylander & Kerfoot
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the events of last night’s game. I’ll also weigh in on what I believe these events might mean for the team as it tries to right the ship. Sadly, the...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Adam Erne
Before the start of the 2022-23 season, I noted that Adam Erne was one of the Detroit Red Wings’ biggest bounce-back candidates. So far, he’s well on his way to doing so, as he already has two goals and five points in eight games. Keep in mind, Erne had just 19 points to go along with a minus-22 rating last season, so this kind of start is very encouraging to see. However, could his rise in play lead to him being moved by this season’s trade deadline? I’d certainly say there’s a chance.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 3-1 Win Over Penguins – 10/29/22
The Seattle Kraken shook off their loss to the Vancouver Canucks, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in an entertaining matchup. The Penguins, losers of three straight coming in, drop a fourth consecutive contest and fall to 4-4-1. The Kraken have climbed back up to .500, improving to a 4-4-2 record.
