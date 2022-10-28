ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Musk Says He Bought Twitter 'To Help Humanity,' Pledges Not To Let It Become a 'Free-for-All Hellscape'

By Elizabeth Nolan Brown
Reason.com
Reason.com
 4 days ago
Business Insider

Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say

Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Complex

Elon Musk Proposes Cheaper Twitter Verification Fee Amid Growing Pushback Over Reported $20 Plan

Elon Musk has addressed the still-in-progress pushback spurred by a reported plan to implement a $20 monthly charge for verification on Twitter. Specifically, Musk responded to the ongoing criticism by proposing a lower monthly rate in a tweeted reply to Stephen King. On Halloween, King slammed the reported $20 plan and threatened to leave the platform should it be put into motion.
TechCrunch

Elon Musk is revamping Twitter’s verification system — and it might involve a monthly fee

According to a report from The Verge, the company is looking to introduce a new and more expensive version of Twitter Blue — the platform’s paid plan — that will cost $19.99 per month and give its users a verified badge. Currently, Twitter Blue costs $4.99 per month in the U.S and is available in other geographies like New Zealand, Australia and Canada.
Newsweek

Twitter Employees React to Elon Musk's Boardroom Massacre

There's a sense of surprise, as well as solidarity, among Twitter employees on Thursday, after reports that the company's new boss Elon Musk has already started cleaning up house, firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Haraldur Thorleifsson, who leads Twitter's 0→1 Team, reacted to the news, writing on the...
Reason.com

Twitter Was Toxic Long Before Musk Took Over

Does Elon Musk know what he's doing? Every move "chief twit" Elon Musk has made since purchasing Twitter has been closely and widely scrutinized—with a lot of folks quickly jumping to the conclusion that Twitter is now doomed. Musk has been making a lot of eyebrow-raising moves. He dissolved...
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine

Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
NASDAQ

From Twitter To The X App: Deciphering Musk's Vision For Web5 & Beyond

After months of back-and-forth, legal showdowns, and anticipation, Elon Musk now officially owns Web2’s largest microblogging platform, Twitter. The saga began back in April when Musk revealed his bid to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, amounting to roughly $44 billion. While everyone was initially skeptical of his intentions, mostly due to Musk’s known penchant for changing his mind, the deal has finally closed.
Rolling Stone

Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Fires Top Executives

Elon Musk took the reins of Twitter on Thursday as he closed his $44 billion deal to take control of the mega social media company, the Washington Post reports. His first topic on the agenda was to fire several Twitter executives, according to three people who spoke with the Post on the condition of anonymity. A source familiar with the deal told CNN that Elon Musk has completed his deal to buy Twitter. Among those fired were CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety. The people also said that the...
coingeek.com

Musk buys Twitter with Binance’s help, crypto bots on notice

Elon Musk has completed his purchase of the Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) social network, with financing help from one of the ‘crypto’ sector’s most controversial figures. Late Thursday, numerous media outlets began reporting that Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter was a done deal, beating the court-ordered deadline of getting things done by October 28 at 5 p.m. EST. In a typically cheeky move, Musk changed his official Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’ and later tweeted, “the bird is freed.”
Android Authority

Elon Musk buys Twitter: Everything you need to know

Twitter will never be the same again. After months of controversy and negotiation, it’s official: Elon Musk of Tesla and Starlink fame now owns Twitter. The deal, valued at $44 billion, represents the biggest social media buyout since Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014. As a public-facing social network, however, many speculate that Twitter could undergo some drastic changes under Musk’s ownership. Here’s everything you need to know about the terms of the deal and how Twitter could change in the future.
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

