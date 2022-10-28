Musk Says He Bought Twitter 'To Help Humanity,' Pledges Not To Let It Become a 'Free-for-All Hellscape'

Elon Musk took the reins of Twitter on Thursday as he closed his $44 billion deal to take control of the mega social media company, the Washington Post reports. His first topic on the agenda was to fire several Twitter executives, according to three people who spoke with the Post on the condition of anonymity. A source familiar with the deal told CNN that Elon Musk has completed his deal to buy Twitter. Among those fired were CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety. The people also said that the...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO