Musk Says He Bought Twitter 'To Help Humanity,' Pledges Not To Let It Become a 'Free-for-All Hellscape'

Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Elon Musk is betting on Vine to make Twitter popular again
Elon Musk has told engineers at Twitter to work on a reboot of the short-video sharing service Vine, six years after it was shut down by the then CEO, Jack Dorsey, Business Insider has reported. After months of delay in acquiring the social media platform he believes has the potential...
Column: Elon Musk takes Twitter exactly where we thought he would — into the sewer
Musk tweets a link to an unfounded conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi to millions, showing that Twitter has become a powerful tool of right-wing attacks.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
New CNN Primetime Anchor Struggling in Ratings
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Jake Tapper, who has been moved to a key primetime timeslot on CNN over the past weeks, has been struggling with ratings in his early days, according to CNBC.
Pastor Goes Viral With Fiery Sermon About Herschel Walker
The Rev. Jamal Bryant's flaming critique of the Donald Trump-backed GOP Senate nominee has now been seen millions of times online.
Benzinga
Elon Musk's Reasons For Buying Twitter: 'I Didn't Do It To Make Money. I Did It To Try To Help Humanity'
The world’s richest man is nearing the finish line of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. With many speculating why Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is spending $44 billion to acquire Twitter, Musk shared several reasons Thursday for why he is doing the deal. What Happened: In...
Complex
Elon Musk Proposes Cheaper Twitter Verification Fee Amid Growing Pushback Over Reported $20 Plan
Elon Musk has addressed the still-in-progress pushback spurred by a reported plan to implement a $20 monthly charge for verification on Twitter. Specifically, Musk responded to the ongoing criticism by proposing a lower monthly rate in a tweeted reply to Stephen King. On Halloween, King slammed the reported $20 plan and threatened to leave the platform should it be put into motion.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk is revamping Twitter’s verification system — and it might involve a monthly fee
According to a report from The Verge, the company is looking to introduce a new and more expensive version of Twitter Blue — the platform’s paid plan — that will cost $19.99 per month and give its users a verified badge. Currently, Twitter Blue costs $4.99 per month in the U.S and is available in other geographies like New Zealand, Australia and Canada.
Twitter Employees React to Elon Musk's Boardroom Massacre
There's a sense of surprise, as well as solidarity, among Twitter employees on Thursday, after reports that the company's new boss Elon Musk has already started cleaning up house, firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Haraldur Thorleifsson, who leads Twitter's 0→1 Team, reacted to the news, writing on the...
Twitter Was Toxic Long Before Musk Took Over
Does Elon Musk know what he's doing? Every move "chief twit" Elon Musk has made since purchasing Twitter has been closely and widely scrutinized—with a lot of folks quickly jumping to the conclusion that Twitter is now doomed. Musk has been making a lot of eyebrow-raising moves. He dissolved...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine
Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
NASDAQ
From Twitter To The X App: Deciphering Musk's Vision For Web5 & Beyond
After months of back-and-forth, legal showdowns, and anticipation, Elon Musk now officially owns Web2’s largest microblogging platform, Twitter. The saga began back in April when Musk revealed his bid to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, amounting to roughly $44 billion. While everyone was initially skeptical of his intentions, mostly due to Musk’s known penchant for changing his mind, the deal has finally closed.
By Buying Twitter, Elon Musk Has Created His Own Hilarious Nightmare
Elon Musk (and his consortium of much smaller investors) now owns Twitter. We need to take seriously the possibility that this will end up being one of the funniest things that’s ever happened. That’s because as of this moment, it looks like Musk dug a big hole in the...
What does Elon Musk mean for the future of Twitter?
One of Twitter's most notorious trolls now owns the whole thing. Should you worry?
Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Fires Top Executives
Elon Musk took the reins of Twitter on Thursday as he closed his $44 billion deal to take control of the mega social media company, the Washington Post reports. His first topic on the agenda was to fire several Twitter executives, according to three people who spoke with the Post on the condition of anonymity. A source familiar with the deal told CNN that Elon Musk has completed his deal to buy Twitter. Among those fired were CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety. The people also said that the...
coingeek.com
Musk buys Twitter with Binance’s help, crypto bots on notice
Elon Musk has completed his purchase of the Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) social network, with financing help from one of the ‘crypto’ sector’s most controversial figures. Late Thursday, numerous media outlets began reporting that Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter was a done deal, beating the court-ordered deadline of getting things done by October 28 at 5 p.m. EST. In a typically cheeky move, Musk changed his official Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’ and later tweeted, “the bird is freed.”
Android Authority
Elon Musk buys Twitter: Everything you need to know
Twitter will never be the same again. After months of controversy and negotiation, it’s official: Elon Musk of Tesla and Starlink fame now owns Twitter. The deal, valued at $44 billion, represents the biggest social media buyout since Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014. As a public-facing social network, however, many speculate that Twitter could undergo some drastic changes under Musk’s ownership. Here’s everything you need to know about the terms of the deal and how Twitter could change in the future.
Reason.com
