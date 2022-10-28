A 31 year Waupun woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle, alcohol-related rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. She was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve on Savage Road near Whooley Road in the town of Waupun Saturday evening. When emergency personnel arrived the victim was found lying next to the vehicle. She was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The driver, a 27 year old Waupun man, was arrested for causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

