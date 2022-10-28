Read full article on original website
DCI identifies Dane Co. detective involved in fatal shooting in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the Dane County Sheriff’s detective Monday who shot and killed a man in Oregon last Sunday. Officials said Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Jimenez, 21, at around 3:15 p.m. on October 23. Jimenez died at the scene. RELATED: Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in...
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle near Whitewater
A woman has died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Jefferson County just north of the city of Whitewater, according to information released by the operators of the Jefferson County Scanner Facebook page and presented within a GoFundMe account opened Sunday. The GoFundMe account was created...
Middleton PD arrest man suspected of burglary at Scooter’s Coffee
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of breaking into a Middleton coffee shop was arrested last week, police said Monday. The Middleton Police Department stated that police were called just before 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 27 to the Scooter’s Coffee on the 6400 block of University Avenue. An...
Lafayette Co: Woman arrested after rollover crash while intoxicated
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old Platteville woman was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly losing control of her vehicle while driving intoxicated, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office said. Lafayette Co. officials say the woman was going westbound on Truman Road in Belmont Township when she allegedly lost control of...
DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon
The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. MMSD custodians will go without wage increase under approved budget. The Madison Metropolitan School District held a school board meeting Monday to finalize the 2022-2023 budget. Gubernatorial candidates tour statewide ahead of the election.
Man charged in Middleton coffee shop burglary
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges after police said he burglarized a Middleton coffee shop late last week. Ilya Vinogradov, of Middleton, faces felony charges of burglary and criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge of theft of movable property. Online records show a Dane County court entered a not guilty plea on the misdemeanor charge...
Lake Delton family pet dies after fire destroys home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton Police Department reports that a family’s pet has died after a fire fully engulfed their home Saturday night. In an update Monday, Lake Delton PD stated that no one else was hurt during the fire. The home is expected to be a total loss after the fire, police noted.
10-31-22 waupun woman seriously injured in rollover crash
A 31 year Waupun woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle, alcohol-related rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. She was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve on Savage Road near Whooley Road in the town of Waupun Saturday evening. When emergency personnel arrived the victim was found lying next to the vehicle. She was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The driver, a 27 year old Waupun man, was arrested for causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement.
MPD arrests 20 individuals amidst Halloween celebrations this weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite Freakfest being cancelled, the Madison Police Department ramped up their downtown presence this Halloween weekend and arrested 20 people Saturday evening and Sunday morning. MPD partnered with the Madison Fire Department to provide an increased public safety presence in the downtown area this weekend. There...
Police: Man flees officers at more than 100 mph+ on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested a 29-year-old man who they say fled officers driving more than 100 mph on East Washington Avenue before crashing in a construction zone Friday morning. In an incident report, police said officers saw the man nearly hit two pedestrians near Gilman and State streets just before 12:30 a.m. When the officers tried to...
Sheriff’s Office: Motorcycle rider hits raccoon during illegal pass in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Friday morning after hitting a raccoon while trying to get around a semi-truck in a no-passing zone, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Multiple people called 911 around 8 a.m. alerting emergency responders to the crash, which happened along...
Town of Madison officially absorbed by City of Madison, Fitchburg
It's been in the works for decades, but now it's official: The Town of Madison is no more.
City of Madison and bike community react to cyclist’s death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The bicycle community is mourning the loss of a cyclist who was killed after colliding with a vehicle Thursday on John Nolen Dr. Avid cyclist and Madison Bike Community member Tim Staton said he doesn’t like to point fingers, but after a 71-yearl old cyclist was killed on the busy intersection of John Nolen and North Shore Drive, Staton hopes the City of Madison prioritizes biker safety.
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond
FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Dodge County crash
BURNETT, Wis. — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning after crashing on a county highway east of Beaver Dam. Authorities said the 32-year-old motorcyclist crashed around 8 a.m. after hitting a raccoon, which caused him to drive into a tall grassy area where he hit a utility pole wire. He was driving on County Highway E, just east of...
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID’d
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from “firearm-related injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway. Officials said police received an emergency call about a weapons violation...
Teen arrested after long Monroe Co. standoff, Sheriff’s Office says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teen in Monroe Co. who was arrested Thursday evening after a long standoff at a rural Tomah home allegedly fired multiple shots, several of which came deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were on their way to home around 6 p.m. after receiving...
MPD investigating weapons violation in Madison’s East Side
We’re only ten days away from the general election and election officials are preparing for the big day. Teams build, decorate caskets before racing them at first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Community members in Beaver Dam awoke from the dead Saturday to...
Madison police arrest or cite 20 people downtown during Halloween celebrations
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison may have canceled Freakfest this year, but that didn’t stop people from gathering downtown Saturday to celebrate Halloween weekend. Madison police said thousands of costumed people filled out the streets, and issues were kept to a minimum. Police said they arrested or cited 20 people Saturday evening and into early Sunday in the...
