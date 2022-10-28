ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

lascruces.com

Unique holiday gifts and collectible items

When the United States Mint produced a series of statehood quarters minted 1999 through 2008, I found myself aboard the collectors’ bandwagon, eagerly trying to round up all of them. Although I aborted about halfway through my mission of collecting all 50 state coins, I would bet many folks likely have the full set. Collections can go far beyond coins since having a collection is an incredibly personal experience and can be anything you want it to be. Going on a treasure hunt in an antique or collectible store can be enjoyed across all age groups and everyone stands to find something special.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

PHOTOS: Providence Children’s Hospital NICU babies celebrate 1st Halloween

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Halloween! NICU babies at Providence Children’s Hospital were all ready for their very first Halloween. The babies celebrated the sweet and spooky day with adorable first costumes. From an adorable little NICU inmate ready to break out of the NICU, to a sweet little Resse’s and a little Belle […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

La Union Maze: Out of this World

Are you ready to carve out some fun? La Union Maze has a maze that is out of this world!. Come and enjoy the 12-acre space themed corn maze and the 18-acre pumpkin patch that La Union has to offer. There are 16 activities that are filled with family fun...
CHAMBERINO, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Local radio DJ stars in scary movie, premiering tonight at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East

EL PASO, Texas - On Friday, Jack Lutz, a radio host for 101 Gold in Las Cruces, will star in "Silent Sounds," a scary movie. The movie was put together by Bored Film Studios- a film company out of El Paso- and is a revamped version of the series. A teaser trailer for the film The post Local radio DJ stars in scary movie, premiering tonight at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

West Texas Beer Fest To Bring 50+ Breweries & The Fun To El Paso

Get ready for the ultimate beer-tasting event featuring over 50 breweries across Texas when the West Texas Beer Fest sets up downtown El Paso in November. Sip and sample some of the best breweries across Texas like fan favorites Lagunitas, Dogfish, and Karbach, with participating distributors, including L&F, Ben E. Keith Co., and Glazer’s, at the West Texas Beer Fest.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Spooky El Paso Hearses Brought Back From The Rolling Dead

Since Halloween is upon us, I recently wrote about some El Pasoans who have their own hearses. Here's what it took to get them looking so sharp. I posted an article about some El Pasoans that own .. and actually drive around in ... their own hearses. Not just during Halloween season mind you, ALL the time.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace, which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. It's the latest acquisition for the company that runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. According to Traders Village's website, the company...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
93.1 KISS FM

Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating

There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
EL PASO, TX
