KWTX
New TAMU Central Texas head shares passion for education while honoring mother who went missing in 1989
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The new executive director for student success, equity and inclusion at A&M Central Texas is sharing her passion for higher education while honoring her mother who went missing more than 3 decades ago. When you see Stephanie Legree-Roberts behind the desk at Warrior Hall it’s hard to believe she endured a childhood of abuse from her father, the loss of her mother and uncertainty for her future.
KWTX
Authorities in Bell County looking for missing teen
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Zana Sophia Rene Fino, last seen at a home in the Troy area on Oct. 23, 2022. Deputies say the teen is approximately five feet tall and weighs about a hundred pounds.
KWTX
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
KWTX
Temple Police Department offers trick-or-treating tips amid nationwide reports of rainbow fentanyl
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Rainbow fentanyl pills that look similar to some forms of candy have parents like Lauren Young on high alert this Halloween. “They can pose as regular candy like little skittles so to kids they can look like skittles,” she said. Officer Martina Malone with the...
fox44news.com
Bell County woman accused of assaulting elderly parents
Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County. Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at...
Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
The reward for information into the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales has been doubled. Officials suspect foul play since they found his remains in the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Texas woman sentenced for child abandonment dies while serving 8-year sentence
A Texas woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Oct. 23.
Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter closed
The Humane Society of Central Texas and The City of Waco Animal Shelter will be closed for two weeks due to an outbreak of Distemper, which can be deadly.
McGregor native hosts pumpkin patch in her own front yard
MCGREGOR, Texas — Christy Leos saw there was a need for a local pumpkin patch in the McGregor community so she decided to hold one of her own. Her first ever one day pumpkin patch was held at her childhood home in McGregor Saturday afternoon. There was a large turn out of local parents bringing their children and loved ones to enjoy the festivities.
fox44news.com
Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
fox44news.com
Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market
As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KWTX
Murder trial in Waco ‘trap’ house killing postponed after McLennan County DA is disqualified for alleged prosecutorial misconduct
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The murder trial of Kevin Darnell Wash was postponed Monday after prosecutors disqualified the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office from the case in the wake of prosecutorial misconduct and official oppression allegations levelled by Wash’s attorney. Defense attorney Jessi Freud alleged in motions filed...
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
Viewer discretion advised: Video shows officer-involved shooting in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above is from local Killeen resident Cory Ovino. Viewer discretion is advised. The Killeen Police Department confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting Sunday. Around 2:37 p.m. Killeen Police arrived at a carjacking on the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according...
KWTX
Why the location of Waco’s ‘Día de los Muertos’ parade on Saturday holds historical significance for the Hispanic community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco celebrated its Día de los Muertos parade Saturday afternoon, running through University Parks Drive to Indian Spring Park. The traditionally Mexican holiday is a time to remember and honor loved ones who’ve passed away. “It’s an opportunity to come together and commemorate people...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KWTX
Killeen Police investigate Officer-Involved shooting in downtown Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening. Officers responded to the area of the post office on 10th Street in North Killeen. The area of 10th and Ave. E through Ave. G also closed down along with the railroad track, according to...
