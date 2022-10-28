ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KWTX

New TAMU Central Texas head shares passion for education while honoring mother who went missing in 1989

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The new executive director for student success, equity and inclusion at A&M Central Texas is sharing her passion for higher education while honoring her mother who went missing more than 3 decades ago. When you see Stephanie Legree-Roberts behind the desk at Warrior Hall it’s hard to believe she endured a childhood of abuse from her father, the loss of her mother and uncertainty for her future.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Authorities in Bell County looking for missing teen

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Zana Sophia Rene Fino, last seen at a home in the Troy area on Oct. 23, 2022. Deputies say the teen is approximately five feet tall and weighs about a hundred pounds.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County woman accused of assaulting elderly parents

Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County. Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

McGregor native hosts pumpkin patch in her own front yard

MCGREGOR, Texas — Christy Leos saw there was a need for a local pumpkin patch in the McGregor community so she decided to hold one of her own. Her first ever one day pumpkin patch was held at her childhood home in McGregor Saturday afternoon. There was a large turn out of local parents bringing their children and loved ones to enjoy the festivities.
MCGREGOR, TX
fox44news.com

Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market

As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Murder trial in Waco ‘trap’ house killing postponed after McLennan County DA is disqualified for alleged prosecutorial misconduct

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The murder trial of Kevin Darnell Wash was postponed Monday after prosecutors disqualified the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office from the case in the wake of prosecutorial misconduct and official oppression allegations levelled by Wash’s attorney. Defense attorney Jessi Freud alleged in motions filed...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police investigate Officer-Involved shooting in downtown Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening. Officers responded to the area of the post office on 10th Street in North Killeen. The area of 10th and Ave. E through Ave. G also closed down along with the railroad track, according to...
KILLEEN, TX

