Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
WinterFest 2022: Real Ice Rink Returns, But in New Downtown El Paso Spot
Arguably the Winterfest activity El Pasoans look forward to most is lacing up and hitting the outdoor ice-skating rink. Last year the city experimented with a synthetic ice that got quite the chilly reception. But that won’t be the case this year. You’ll be skating on "real ice" again....
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso’s Michael Myers is looking for a new job this Halloween
El Paso, Texas-- Michael Myers has been spotted across town on the hunt for a job. But this isn’t your typical spooky movie murderer Michael Myers, this is El Paso’s version of Michael Myers. “Halloween season came around and we wanted him to be out and about to...
SOLD: What’s In Store For Western Playland Now That It’s Sold?
Going once…going twice…. SOLD TO THE OWNERS OF TRADERS VILLAGE!. That’s right, a borderland favorite has been sold after over 60 years of being a locally owned business. It was announced last week that Western Playland was sold to a Texas Family owned business, Traders Village. “Since...
Everyone Can Celebrate Wonderful El Pasoans with Special Needs
Miracle League of El Paso's annual beauty pageant is Sat, Oct. 29th, and I'm lucky enough to host this WONDERFUL event. I don't mean wonderful hyperbolically either, I mean it literally. It LITERALLY inspires me with Wonder. El Pasoans with special needs, who never really get to stand out, are...
Local radio DJ stars in scary movie, premiering tonight at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East
EL PASO, Texas - On Friday, Jack Lutz, a radio host for 101 Gold in Las Cruces, will star in "Silent Sounds," a scary movie. The movie was put together by Bored Film Studios- a film company out of El Paso- and is a revamped version of the series. A teaser trailer for the film The post Local radio DJ stars in scary movie, premiering tonight at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
La Union Maze: Out of this World
Are you ready to carve out some fun? La Union Maze has a maze that is out of this world!. Come and enjoy the 12-acre space themed corn maze and the 18-acre pumpkin patch that La Union has to offer. There are 16 activities that are filled with family fun...
West Texas Beer Fest To Bring 50+ Breweries & The Fun To El Paso
Get ready for the ultimate beer-tasting event featuring over 50 breweries across Texas when the West Texas Beer Fest sets up downtown El Paso in November. Sip and sample some of the best breweries across Texas like fan favorites Lagunitas, Dogfish, and Karbach, with participating distributors, including L&F, Ben E. Keith Co., and Glazer’s, at the West Texas Beer Fest.
PHOTOS: Providence Children’s Hospital NICU babies celebrate 1st Halloween
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Halloween! NICU babies at Providence Children’s Hospital were all ready for their very first Halloween. The babies celebrated the sweet and spooky day with adorable first costumes. From an adorable little NICU inmate ready to break out of the NICU, to a sweet little Resse’s and a little Belle […]
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
El Pasoans Reveal the Paranormal Experience That Made Them a Believer
Bigfoot, UFOs, and ghosts. You either believe in their existence or you don’t. Most don’t … until they have a personal experience or encounter. We asked El Pasoans to share the experience that turned them from paranormal skeptic to a believer, and here are some of the responses we received.
KVIA
Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace, which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. It's the latest acquisition for the company that runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. According to Traders Village's website, the company...
KVIA
A visit to one of the “most haunted” fire stations in the country right here in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso Firestation Number 9 is one of the most haunted fire stations in the country, according to firerescue1.com. ABC-7's Drew Cosgray went to the fire station in Central El Paso to hear about the tale. Firefighters at the station constantly hear doors open and footsteps while...
Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating
There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
Dia de los Muertos Ofrenda, Parade Saturday at El Paso Zoo Day of the Dead Celebration
Those looking to celebrate Dia de los Muertos on a smaller scale than the huge Dia de los Muertos Festival going downtown can do so at the zoo. The El Paso Zoo will be holding its own family-friendly community celebration that will include live entertainment, a parade, and a Day of the Dead alter.
krwg.org
Dia de los Muertos celebrated on the plaza in Mesilla
Dia De Los Muertos is being celebrated this weekend on the plaza in Mesilla. Scott Brocato spoke with people about what the day meant to them, especially after the pandemic.
KLAQ Listeners React To A Possible Concert Cancellation
A health issue could jeopardize The El Paso Greta Van Fleet concert. At this point in time, there are NO plans to cancel the Greta Van Fleet show scheduled for November 8th in the Don Haskins Center. However, singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum and that has caused the band...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso
There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
KVIA
“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
KVIA
Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week
EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
