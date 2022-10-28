ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Local radio DJ stars in scary movie, premiering tonight at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East

EL PASO, Texas - On Friday, Jack Lutz, a radio host for 101 Gold in Las Cruces, will star in "Silent Sounds," a scary movie. The movie was put together by Bored Film Studios- a film company out of El Paso- and is a revamped version of the series. A teaser trailer for the film The post Local radio DJ stars in scary movie, premiering tonight at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

La Union Maze: Out of this World

Are you ready to carve out some fun? La Union Maze has a maze that is out of this world!. Come and enjoy the 12-acre space themed corn maze and the 18-acre pumpkin patch that La Union has to offer. There are 16 activities that are filled with family fun...
CHAMBERINO, NM
93.1 KISS FM

West Texas Beer Fest To Bring 50+ Breweries & The Fun To El Paso

Get ready for the ultimate beer-tasting event featuring over 50 breweries across Texas when the West Texas Beer Fest sets up downtown El Paso in November. Sip and sample some of the best breweries across Texas like fan favorites Lagunitas, Dogfish, and Karbach, with participating distributors, including L&F, Ben E. Keith Co., and Glazer’s, at the West Texas Beer Fest.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

PHOTOS: Providence Children’s Hospital NICU babies celebrate 1st Halloween

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Halloween! NICU babies at Providence Children’s Hospital were all ready for their very first Halloween. The babies celebrated the sweet and spooky day with adorable first costumes. From an adorable little NICU inmate ready to break out of the NICU, to a sweet little Resse’s and a little Belle […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace, which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. It's the latest acquisition for the company that runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. According to Traders Village's website, the company...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating

There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

KLAQ Listeners React To A Possible Concert Cancellation

A health issue could jeopardize The El Paso Greta Van Fleet concert. At this point in time, there are NO plans to cancel the Greta Van Fleet show scheduled for November 8th in the Don Haskins Center. However, singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum and that has caused the band...
EL PASO, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso

There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week

EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy