Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
WinterFest 2022: Real Ice Rink Returns, But in New Downtown El Paso Spot
Arguably the Winterfest activity El Pasoans look forward to most is lacing up and hitting the outdoor ice-skating rink. Last year the city experimented with a synthetic ice that got quite the chilly reception. But that won’t be the case this year. You’ll be skating on "real ice" again....
Savor The Swanky Spirits & Dinner At Ambar Inside The Plaza Hotel
Agave enthusiasts, if you are looking for a true culinary adventure, you must check out this one-of-a-kind Agave Spirits & Tasting Dinner in the heart of downtown El Paso. Enjoy an intimate 6-course tasting menu and agave pairing that promises to be an evening no agave connoisseur will want to miss.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso’s Michael Myers is looking for a new job this Halloween
El Paso, Texas-- Michael Myers has been spotted across town on the hunt for a job. But this isn’t your typical spooky movie murderer Michael Myers, this is El Paso’s version of Michael Myers. “Halloween season came around and we wanted him to be out and about to...
Celebrate Halloween With Local Bands That Love The Spooky Season
Sunday afternoons, 95.5 KLAQ brings 2 hours of the latest national rock releases & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland. We call this 2 hour block: Q Connected. Since this weekend is the weekend BEFORE Halloween, let's a special Halloween edition of...
Musicians I Saw Live In El Paso No One Will Ever See Again
I'm sure a lot of Halloween costumes will be themed around ghosts, spirits and famous dead people this year. Dead rock stars tend to show up a lot at Halloween parties and I myself took that route this year. I recently wrote about some rock stars I got to be...
Everyone Can Celebrate Wonderful El Pasoans with Special Needs
Miracle League of El Paso's annual beauty pageant is Sat, Oct. 29th, and I'm lucky enough to host this WONDERFUL event. I don't mean wonderful hyperbolically either, I mean it literally. It LITERALLY inspires me with Wonder. El Pasoans with special needs, who never really get to stand out, are...
Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous
Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, dive into Black cowboy culture, reap the harvest in Cloudcroft, catch a new opera, and scream for ice cream in Las Cruces. If you’re that person—or family—who’s really into Halloween, Los Alamos is the place to be this weekend, as the city’s annual Halloweekend event offers tons of holiday fun. On Friday, trick-or-treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m., dress up your pup and hit the pet costume parade at 4:30 p.m. at the lawn near Boese Brothers, and get the little ones’ hands into some spooky science at the Bradbury Museum, or creepy-crawlies at the Nature Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. Brave souls can enter a haunted house at the Knights of Columbus/Colombian Club Hall from 6 to 9 p.m., and join in an 8 p.m. screening/performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Los Alamos Little Theater.
KFOX 14
La Union Maze: Out of this World
Are you ready to carve out some fun? La Union Maze has a maze that is out of this world!. Come and enjoy the 12-acre space themed corn maze and the 18-acre pumpkin patch that La Union has to offer. There are 16 activities that are filled with family fun...
PHOTOS: Providence Children’s Hospital NICU babies celebrate 1st Halloween
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Halloween! NICU babies at Providence Children’s Hospital were all ready for their very first Halloween. The babies celebrated the sweet and spooky day with adorable first costumes. From an adorable little NICU inmate ready to break out of the NICU, to a sweet little Resse’s and a little Belle […]
Annual Fall Pilgrimage to the Top of Mt. Cristo Rey Moved to Mid-November
The annual organized hike by El Paso’s faithful to the 29-foot statue of Christ on the cross that sits atop Sierra de Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico has traditionally been held on the last Sunday in October for as long as I can remember. But that didn't...
El Pasoans Reveal the Paranormal Experience That Made Them a Believer
Bigfoot, UFOs, and ghosts. You either believe in their existence or you don’t. Most don’t … until they have a personal experience or encounter. We asked El Pasoans to share the experience that turned them from paranormal skeptic to a believer, and here are some of the responses we received.
Five El Paso “Fall” Things That Are Way Scarier Than Halloween
As Halloween draws closer, here are a few more scary things going on around El Paso, courtesy of Mother Nature and those "other" holidays. Five Finger Death Punch homecoming concert in December. Listen weekdays at 10:15am, 2:15am and 5:15pm for code words you can enter via the KLAQ mobile app for a chance to win.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Halloweenfest, Black Adam, Halloween Costumes, and the Best Scary Movie Sequels
Joey and Troy talk about the upcoming Halloweenfest on the Las Cruces Downtown Plaza, the Black Adam box office, what will be the most common Halloween costume this year, and what are the best sequels to scary movies. Joey also reaffirms his love of chick flicks. SUBSCRIBE to watch more...
KVIA
Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace, which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. It's the latest acquisition for the company that runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. According to Traders Village's website, the company...
Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
Check Out This El Paso Photographers Creative Hocus Pocus Photo Shoot
If there’s one thing I love about Halloween it’s the creative ways people bring Halloween related characters to life. Whether it’s through videos or photos, some people take Halloween to a whole other level and I am here for it. El Paso’s Michael Myers has taken the...
Why El Paso Needs A New Scary, Seasonal Neighborhood
Christmas has been getting all the love for way too long. For many, many, MANY years, El Pasoans have made the trip to the east El Paso neighborhood known as East Ridge to check out over the top Christmas decorations. They go all out and the lines of peeps that...
Viral YouTube Star Brings Mr. Beast Burger Shop Back To East El Paso
Alright, so one thing my son is very good at is making sure I am kept up on the latest YouTube stars that he is obsessed with. One in particular is a name I have heard before, Mr. Beast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson who is considered YouTube royalty because of his over 215 million followers across social media.
