Will Smith talked to Lakers about togetherness and gratitude

Actor Will Smith may be in hot water these days after his infamous incident at the Academy Awards in March, but he still has an immense stature in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Lakers invited him to their facilities to talk to them about the power of staying together and practicing gratitude while going through adversity. It was the latest installment in their “Genius Talk” series, which has attracted other giants such as Elon Musk, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, Kendrick Lamar and Denzel Washington.

The Lakers certainly needed to hear some words of inspiration, as they’re 0-4 on the new season and can’t seem to rectify their ills.

Los Angeles has been icy cold from 3-point range, hitting just 22.3% from that distance. Although the team has been pretty competitive in its last three games, its inability to score enough points has been responsible for almost all of its downfall.

The Lakers will certainly need to heed Smith’s words about togetherness, as a rough schedule to start the year continues on Friday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.