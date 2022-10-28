ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith talked to Lakers about togetherness and gratitude

By Robert Marvi
 4 days ago
Actor Will Smith may be in hot water these days after his infamous incident at the Academy Awards in March, but he still has an immense stature in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Lakers invited him to their facilities to talk to them about the power of staying together and practicing gratitude while going through adversity. It was the latest installment in their “Genius Talk” series, which has attracted other giants such as Elon Musk, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, Kendrick Lamar and Denzel Washington.

The Lakers certainly needed to hear some words of inspiration, as they’re 0-4 on the new season and can’t seem to rectify their ills.

Los Angeles has been icy cold from 3-point range, hitting just 22.3% from that distance. Although the team has been pretty competitive in its last three games, its inability to score enough points has been responsible for almost all of its downfall.

The Lakers will certainly need to heed Smith’s words about togetherness, as a rough schedule to start the year continues on Friday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Russell Westbrook had an awesome moment with happy Lakers fans at the end of the team's first win

The Lakers finally made the tough decision to put Russell Westbrook in the second unit, and so far, it has worked out fairly well. Westbrook’s productivity is considerably better when he is given the keys to the offense with the bench squad, so it’s not shocking to see this work out so far. But the decision especially paid off on Sunday when the Lakers got their first win of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Magic vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The once highly anticipated game between rebuilding teams was pulled from national television after it was announced TNT no longer would air this game. This game lost its national audience allure after it was announced No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren would miss the entire season with a foot injury.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
