Kiser Group Arranges $2.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago’s Rogers Park

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has arranged the sale of an 18-unit multifamily property at 7224 N. Rockwell St. in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood for $2.7 million. The property has been partially renovated and houses four dorm units for the Hebrew Theological College. The building comprises a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Danny Logarakis of Kiser brokered the sale. The buyer, a local investor, also recently purchased another building nearby with 40 units.
Mansueto Office to Reimagine Historic Chicago Building into Apartments

CHICAGO — Mansueto Office Inc. is reimagining the 100-year-old building at 2300 N. Lincoln Park West in Chicago into a luxury apartment community. Named the Belden-Stratford, the renovated 16-story property will be home to 209 units with floor plans that range from studios to three-bedroom penthouses. Pre-leasing is underway, with first move-ins anticipated in winter 2023. Amenities will include onsite restaurant Mon Ami Gabi, a rooftop deck, fitness center, yoga studio, pet spa, wine storage, resident lounge, Luxer package service and valet and concierge services. The building first opened in 1923 as a hotel. Solomon Cordwell Buenz is the project architect, Vinci Hamp Architects Inc. is the historic architect, Bulley & Andrews is the general contractor and Waterton is the property manager.
