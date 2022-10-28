CHICAGO — Mansueto Office Inc. is reimagining the 100-year-old building at 2300 N. Lincoln Park West in Chicago into a luxury apartment community. Named the Belden-Stratford, the renovated 16-story property will be home to 209 units with floor plans that range from studios to three-bedroom penthouses. Pre-leasing is underway, with first move-ins anticipated in winter 2023. Amenities will include onsite restaurant Mon Ami Gabi, a rooftop deck, fitness center, yoga studio, pet spa, wine storage, resident lounge, Luxer package service and valet and concierge services. The building first opened in 1923 as a hotel. Solomon Cordwell Buenz is the project architect, Vinci Hamp Architects Inc. is the historic architect, Bulley & Andrews is the general contractor and Waterton is the property manager.

