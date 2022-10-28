Tom Brady Announced He Had Finalized His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen "Amicably And With Gratitude" In An Instagram Statement

BuzzFeed News; Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After over 13 years of marriage, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are calling it quits.

The supermodel and NFL legend announced their divorce on Friday, following weeks of reports that their relationship was on the rocks.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we have spent together," Brady wrote on Instagram.

Bündchen said in an Instagram post of her own that the pair's divorce filing was done "amicably" and that they will continue to coparent their children.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," she wrote.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have announced their divorce @davidmackau 03:09 PM - 28 Oct 2022

Page Six reported on Oct. 4 that the pair had hired divorce lawyers following a heated argument months prior that had prompted them to begin living separately.

TMZ then reported on Friday that a filing was imminent, with the couple having reached a settlement on custody of their children and property.

Bündchen and Brady began dating in 2006, having been set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. “This friend told me he knew a girl version of me," Brady told Details magazine in 2009.

"And he said to me he'd found a boy version of me,” Bündchen said.

Brady later proposed by telling Bündchen that her apartment was experiencing a flooding emergency, only for her to arrive and discover he had filled the home with candles and rose petals.

The pair were married at a small ceremony in Santa Monica, California, on Feb. 26, 2009, followed by a private reception for loved ones at their home.

They have two children together: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady also has a son — Jack, 15 — with actor ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bundchen in 2009 John Wilcox/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

In February, Brady announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons, but less than six weeks later, he shocked the sporting world by “unretiring” and announcing that he was coming back for a 23rd season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There is widespread speculation that his decision caused tension for the pair, with Bündchen absent from the crowd at her husband’s first game of the season in September.

Indeed, Bündchen told Elle magazine that same month that she did have concerns about her husband’s decision to play again — concerns she had expressed to him “over and over again.”

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Brady and Bündchen at the 2019 Met Gala Theo Wargo / WireImage

She had previously told British Vogue in May that while Brady was focused on his career, she was focused on their children.

“I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is,” she said. “It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.”

In August, Brady took an unusual 11-day break from the Buccaneers’ training camp , citing unspecified personal reasons.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," he told reporters upon his return to the sport. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of shit going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

Weeks later, Brady had an ugly moment on the field when he lost his temper and threw a Microsoft Surface tablet to the ground .

More on this