‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star
Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham
Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Messi, Ronaldo, Kante, Alvarez, Depay, Kessie, Silva
Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to bring Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, back to the club in January. (Sport) Messi will decide on his future after the World Cup and will not leave PSG in January even if he decides not to sign a new contract. (Ben Jacobs - Twitter)
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Need to Overcome the “Difficult Moments”
As difficult as Liverpool’s start to the league season has been, their struggles pale in comparison to those of Leeds United, who appear early favourites for relegation after a difficult start to their second year back in the Premier League. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, though, isn’t taking anything for...
Yardbarker
James Pearce spots Liverpool star ‘getting a rollicking’ from Jurgen Klopp during first-half
The No.3 continues to struggle to find his old, imperious level that nearly helped guide Liverpool to a historic quadruple haul of silverware in 2021/22. We can accept that the demands of the prior campaign have most certainly left some of our key stars drained, as we’ve seen from the inconsistency of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson at times.
Yardbarker
Lazio vs Salernitana: Official Starting Lineups Announced
The starting lineups for this evening’s Serie A clash between Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio and Davide Nicola’s Salernitana have been announced. The Biancocelesti are keen to follow up on their 2-1 win over FC Midtjylland on Thursday with another positive result in front of their adoring home fans today.
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
SB Nation
Monday October 31st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Everton 0-3 Manchester United: The Reds remain at the top of the table
Manchester United remained at the top of the table in the Super League following a resolute 3-0 win over Everton in Merseyside. Marc Skinner’s side came into the game following a penalty shootout loss to Durham in the FA WSL Cup, but they had tied the game 2-2 in normal time thanks to goals from Jade Moore and Vilde Boe Risa.
SB Nation
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City
A moment of magic doomed Leicester City to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Kevin De Bruyne scored from a perfectly taken free kick. The Foxes’ late flurry made for an exciting finish, but they couldn’t find a way through the Citizens’ defence.
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. West Ham result, highlights and analysis as Marcus Rashford scores 100th Red Devils goal to seal victory
Marcus Rashford scored his 100th Manchester United goal to secure a 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham on Sunday. A thumping first-half header was enough to secure all three points for the Red Devils and move them above Chelsea into fifth place in the table. Yet United had David...
Real Madrid ‘set to launch fresh bid’ for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus
What the papers sayReal Madrid are set to launch a fresh bid for Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus next summer, according to The Sun via Goal. The 25-year-old was linked with the Spanish giants in the summer, only for them to decide against the move because of an “issue with Jesus’ passport”.Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has decided he does not want to leave the Nou Camp when the transfer window reopens in January. The 25-year-old was “aggressively pursued” by Manchester United back in the summer, the paper says, adding that Erik ten Hag remains...
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Stalemate at Fulham
It doesn’t take rocket science to identify Everton’s biggest weakness this season: scoring goals. The Toffees' 11 goals thus far this season puts them joint-18th in the Premier League, level with the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, and Southampton. Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return to fitness and sharpness has helped and isn’t yet complete, it’s clear that Lampard’s men must improve going forward, either on the training pitch or in the form of a January signing. It will be interesting to see Thelwell and co’s philosophy in the notoriously difficult winter window, but the needs that need to be addressed are clear.
Yardbarker
Gazzetta claims Juventus will try to sway Conte by adding two star players
Despite the ugly row that ensued two years ago during the Coppa Italia clash between Andrea Agnelli and Antonio Conte, a recent report claimed that the two men have mended their relationship. The incident took place back when the manager was at the helm of Inter. He was caught by...
SB Nation
Former Chelsea hero David Luiz makes history by winning the Copa Libertadores
There wasn’t much to be happy about in the Chelsea-verse yesterday, but over in South America, one of our former heroes — well, two, actually — had themselves a pretty good weekend indeed. Flamengo, featuring David Luiz and Filipe Luís, beat Athletico Paranaense, 1-0 on Saturday night to claim their third Copa Libertadores and second in four seasons (and third final in that same span).
SB Nation
Match Recap: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United - Meslier & Summerville the heroes as Whites win at Anfield
Leeds United took a more than surprising three points from Liverpool, climbing out of the bottom three and ending a seven-game winless run in the process. The Whites couldn’t have hoped for a better start when Joe Gomez played a blind ball back to Allison while under pressure from Brenden Aaronson, only for his keeper to slip and leave the goal wide open for Rodrigo to arrive and tap home the opening goal.
SB Nation
AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
I’m running out of ways to describe the level of frustration that Tottenham Hotspur as a whole is feeling right now, no matter if you are a player, coach, supporter, whatever. After the highs and lows of the Champions League match against Sporting, Spurs are back to Premier League...
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
Right now there seems to be a Premier League Liverpool and a Champions League Liverpool, and the difference between them is extremely frustrating. Which Liverpool will we see today as they host Leeds United at Anfield?. PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH. Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Leeds United. Television: Sky...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women 1, Manchester City 2: Reds Sunk By Second Half Sub
Manchester City: Khadija Shaw 21’, Hayley Raso 75’. It has been a very tough stretch of games to start the season for newly promoted Liverpool. Matt Beard’s side faced three of the top four sides in their opening four games after the original opening match against Reading was postponed. The Liverpool FC Women rounded out their brutal stretch of games with a match against the ascendant Manchester City, led by WSL top scorer Bunny Shaw.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “We Need To Use the Confidence From Amsterdam”
In preparation for Liverpool’s match against Leeds United on Saturday evening, manager Jürgen Klopp gave some words of encouragement in the match programme. While their league form has been disappointing, after a bad start, they have been doing well in the Champions League. In midweek, they beat Ajax 3-0 in Amsterdam. Klopp wants his team to take that energy and pushing forward against Leeds.
