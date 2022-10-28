Read full article on original website
Related
Former Satanist warns Christians that demonic forces are real
For many Halloween is a harmless night where kids get candy but others share tales of pure evil associated with October 31. John Ramirez spent 25 years as a Satanist who practiced the occult and he has a warning for believers in Christ. He says the church needs to use the power that Christ gave to vanquish evil and shares how he was tormented for 30 days by strange happenings after he gave his life to Christ.
"Did You See Him Too?": People Are Describing Their Most Disturbing Ghost Encounters, And My Palms Are Sweating
"I was almost asleep when I felt myself being tucked into bed. I opened my eyes and saw the blankets being tucked under me. I felt a fear like nothing I've ever experienced before. I grabbed the blanket and ran into the guest room."
Parents Magazine
I Grew Up in a Haunted House—Here’s What I Tell My Child About Ghosts
It was the second time my son asked. He was four at the time, and we were curled up with a Paw Patrol book. The first time, a year earlier, I’d paused to construct an appropriate response, and in that two-second silence, my husband had answered. Ghosts were not real, he insisted. Our son was barely three then, so instead of arguing, I’d raised an eyebrow. My husband shrugged guiltily. He knew it bothered me, the line he’d fed our son. He knew I disliked even the word “believe” in reference to ghosts. To me, saying “I believe in ghosts” is like saying, “I believe in mice.” There should be no question. And my husband knew why this mattered.
crimereads.com
Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself: On The Origins of the Devil
For as long as humans have been able to tell one another stories, there have been tales of malevolent and chaotic spirits. The world was full of distressing events that people could not understand—whether it was famine by blights or deaths from mysterious internal causes. To explain life’s most fearful elements, cultures worldwide developed the idea of superhuman beings that sometimes preyed on humanity and engineered misfortunes. As a means of countering these malicious forces, many invoked protection from benevolent gods through prayers and rituals. Such early spiritual traditions also helped uphold the social order: whenever there was conflict, those in power could put the blame on demons.
The Jewish Press
Tombstones (Part I)
Erecting a tombstone on top of a grave is an ancient and important Jewish custom. The practice most likely originated with Yaakov Avinu, who erected a monument upon the grave of his wife, Rachel.1 Some suggest that G-d Himself instructed Yaakov to erect a monument on Rachel’s grave.2 In fact, some authorities argue that the requirement to place a monument on a Jewish grave is actually a Torah obligation.3 According to other authorities, it has the status of a rabbinic enactment.4 Either way, a tombstone is halachically required.5 In Talmudic literature, a tombstone is referred to as a “nefesh,” a soul, which further highlights the importance of having one.6 In Scripture, a tombstone is often referred to as a “tzion,” meaning “marker” or “monument.”7.
Comments / 0