Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday in the aftermath of a quarterback change and second consecutive loss. Brady, in his fifth season as an assistant with the Colts, was named offensive coordinator in 2021. Indianapolis has 26 total points the past two games, resulting in losses to the Tennessee Titans (19-10) and Washington Commanders (17-16). ...

