MINNEAPOLIS -- The drought has lowered water levels in lakes and rivers across Minnesota, posing challenges for boaters who still need to bring in their boats for the winter."It's a different perspective being on the water compared to being on land. You can see the river but when you're actually on it, it's a different feeling," said Captain Cory Parkos.Capt. Parkos knows the Mississippi River like the back of his hand. He's been on the river for 35 years or more, owns a houseboat and operates Minneapolis Water Taxi. But this fall, there's a lot less water to navigate through."This...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO