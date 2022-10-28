Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houston
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare Photos
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morning
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two Shows
cw39.com
Where to bring old pumpkins for composting in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Don’t throw that Jack-o-lantern into the trash! The City of Houston has a safe and environmentally friendly way to get rid of your old pumpkins now that Halloween is over. You can take your pumpkins to be dropped off from 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday through...
cw39.com
More than 55,000 quilting enthusiasts expected to attend
HOUSTON (KIAH) From colorful patterns, to intricate designs, you’ll find it all this week. That’s because the world renowned International Quilt Festival is back here in Houston!. This event kicks off with a preview night today, November 2, at the George R. Brown Convention Center for the public....
cw39.com
RSV surging in Houston-area hospitals, symptoms to look out for by age
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris County has alerted county residents about RSV surging in regional healthcare facilities. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a viral infection of the respiratory tract that commonly affects children below the age of 2 years. RSV is transmitted through airborne exposure, so cleaning surfaces, good...
cw39.com
Lone Star Rally kicks off this week in Galveston
HOUSTON (KIAH) One of the most anticipated events to take place in Galveston is back and better than ever. The Lone Star Rally 2022 is revving up for another spectacular event!. For 4 days, Galveston with by the epicenter of motorcycles, music and events as tens of thousands will converge...
cw39.com
8th Annual Park to Port Bike Ride
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s Back! And it’s a bicycle lovers dream! And it’s all happening this weekend! The 8th Annual Park to Port Bike Ride is scheduled for this Saturday, November 5th at Hermann Park Conservancy. This 20-mile round-trip bike ride takes cyclists from Hermann Park’s Bayou Parkland...
cw39.com
Patchy dense fog today | Driving tips!
KIAH (CW39) – Patchy dense fog is out on the roads today. We haven’t had much fog development so far this season to impact our morning drive. Most of Downtown Houston, and our far southeastern communities will not be as impacted as places to our northwest. College Station, Brenham, and Huntsville are a few of the places that are receiving some of the denser fog this morning.
cw39.com
Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
cw39.com
Who killed Takeoff, member of rap group Migos? How you can help police solve his murder
HOUSTON (KIAH) Police are calling on the public to help find member of rap group, Takeoff’s killer, in an effort to bring justice for the artist’s family. Employees working at the establishment notified police and said that the shooting happened after the private party ended. However, they weren’t...
cw39.com
Roommate shoots suspect in home invasion in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas (KIAH) — A woman was held at gunpoint in her own home in Spring on Monday night. It happened around 11 p.m. as the woman was walking back to her home on the 24000 block of Stratton Creek Drive when two armed men approached her. Harris County...
cw39.com
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to make sure you’re packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you’re reading this you’re not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there’s never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food. Mexican food can...
cw39.com
Vote 2022: What you need to know before heading to the polls in Harris County
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Grab your calendars and circle the date — Tuesday, Nov. 8. That’s Election Day for the 2022 elections in Texas. It’s just a few days away, and there’s lots of info to keep in mind, starting with what you need to leave at home, or in the car before walking through the doors of your election headquarters.
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
cw39.com
Report: Missing 1-year-old from Houston area dead after father fatally stabs child, himself
ROSENBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Police said the 1-year-old at the center of a Houston-area Amber Alert is dead after the suspect in her abduction, her father, fatally stabbed her and himself, KPRC in Houston reported. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez, who was taken...
cw39.com
Man found shot in the face near body of water in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — In southeast Houston, police say a man was shot to death in the face over the weekend. It happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning on the 9800 block of Hollock Street. That’s where police say they found the victim near a small body of water....
cw39.com
Houston Police chief spoke with Migos member Takeoff’s mother as investigators search for his killer
HOUSTON (KIAH) This afternoon Houston police chief Troy Finner confirmed that Migos artist Takeoff, was in fact the man killed in downtown Houston Monday night. Chief Finner said that the gunman or gunmen are still at large. Chief Finner speaks with Takeoff’s grieving mother. Chief Finner said he spoke...
cw39.com
Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
cw39.com
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn’t happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires. The Texas Lottery reports there were two $1 million winning Powerball tickets from...
cw39.com
Members of rap group Migos allegedly involved in fatal downtown Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal nightclub shooting in downtown Houston happened overnight, resulting in the death of one of the members of the rap group Migos. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at a party held at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston.
cw39.com
Man shot, killed after fight near hookah bar in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for a gunman they say fired into a crowd in southwest Houston, killing one man. It happened Sunday afternoon at the 2600 block of Joel Wheaton Road near Addicks Howell Road. Police say two women were fighting in the road and a group...
cw39.com
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you’re loving the winning the team is doing as they’re all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren’t the only ones winning in H-Town.
