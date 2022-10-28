ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Where to bring old pumpkins for composting in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Don’t throw that Jack-o-lantern into the trash! The City of Houston has a safe and environmentally friendly way to get rid of your old pumpkins now that Halloween is over. You can take your pumpkins to be dropped off from 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday through...
HOUSTON, TX
More than 55,000 quilting enthusiasts expected to attend

HOUSTON (KIAH) From colorful patterns, to intricate designs, you’ll find it all this week. That’s because the world renowned International Quilt Festival is back here in Houston!. This event kicks off with a preview night today, November 2, at the George R. Brown Convention Center for the public....
HOUSTON, TX
RSV surging in Houston-area hospitals, symptoms to look out for by age

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris County has alerted county residents about RSV surging in regional healthcare facilities. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a viral infection of the respiratory tract that commonly affects children below the age of 2 years. RSV is transmitted through airborne exposure, so cleaning surfaces, good...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Lone Star Rally kicks off this week in Galveston

HOUSTON (KIAH) One of the most anticipated events to take place in Galveston is back and better than ever. The Lone Star Rally 2022 is revving up for another spectacular event!. For 4 days, Galveston with by the epicenter of motorcycles, music and events as tens of thousands will converge...
GALVESTON, TX
8th Annual Park to Port Bike Ride

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s Back! And it’s a bicycle lovers dream! And it’s all happening this weekend! The 8th Annual Park to Port Bike Ride is scheduled for this Saturday, November 5th at Hermann Park Conservancy. This 20-mile round-trip bike ride takes cyclists from Hermann Park’s Bayou Parkland...
HOUSTON, TX
Patchy dense fog today | Driving tips!

KIAH (CW39) – Patchy dense fog is out on the roads today. We haven’t had much fog development so far this season to impact our morning drive. Most of Downtown Houston, and our far southeastern communities will not be as impacted as places to our northwest. College Station, Brenham, and Huntsville are a few of the places that are receiving some of the denser fog this morning.
HOUSTON, TX
Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
HOUSTON, TX

