NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
NASDAQ
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
NASDAQ
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
NASDAQ
Why I'm Buying More Meta Stock Despite The Recent Plunge
In this video, I will explain why I am adding to my Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) position despite the recent 20% dip. Despite all the bearish sentiment, I feel that the reward far outweigh today's risks. I will explain the good, the bad, and the opportunity. For the full insights,...
NASDAQ
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $91.08, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Nippon Steel H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY22 Earnings View; Lifts Dividend; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the trading in Japan after the company reported Tuesday higher earnings and revenues for the first half, and lifted its earnings view for fiscal 2022. The company also lifted dividend. For the first half, profit...
NASDAQ
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.83%. A...
NASDAQ
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $49.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Civitas Resources (CIVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.20%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Anterix (ATEX) Stock Jumps 11.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Anterix (ATEX) shares soared 11.3% in the last trading session to close at $38.35. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.5% loss over the past four weeks. Anterix has inked an agreement with...
NASDAQ
Is WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth ETF (IHDG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 05/07/2014, the WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth ETF (IHDG) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Agilysys (AGYS) is Your Friend, Here's Why
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. Often, the direction of a stock's...
NASDAQ
Why TAL Education Group Stock Blasted Higher Today
The trading week started out very well for the rather volatile Chinese stock TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL). The company's shares zoomed nearly 8% higher on the day, following a pair of recommendation upgrades from two different analysts. So what. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) analyst Lucy Yu ticked up...
NASDAQ
Nomad Foods (NOMD) Moves 5.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Nomad Foods (NOMD) shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $15.40. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.7% gain over the past four weeks. Nomad Foods’ shares got a...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November
There's just something comforting about a stock that pays you to own it. That's especially the case amid the current overall stock market volatility. I'm talking, of course, about dividend stocks. Well over 4,000 stocks traded on U.S. exchanges offer dividends. But some are better than others. Here are three dividend stocks to buy hand over fist in November.
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
NASDAQ
CVR Energy (CVI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
CVR Energy (CVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.74%. A quarter...
