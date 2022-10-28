Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Stocks turn lower as hot jobs report signals aggressive Fed
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up early gains and turned lower on Wall Street after an unexpectedly strong report on the job market raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep the pressure on inflation with aggressive interest rate increases. The S&P 500 was down 0.5%...
Herald & Review
6 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement
In retirement, investors should probably turn to income-focused investments that also have good capital preservation characteristics. While drawdowns in riskier investments won't hurt you badly if you're young and have a lifetime to make up losses, retirees don't have that luxury. Hopefully, by retirement, your savings are large enough that...
Herald & Review
Stocks slip, but still end up with big gains for October
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street, but major indexes still wound up with big gains for October, including the best month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1976. The broader S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, had its first monthly gain since July, as did the Nasdaq composite. The S&P 500 slipped 0.7% Monday, and the Dow lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq pulled back 1%. Investors this week will be watching for another jumbo interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve and the government’s monthly report on the job market. Starbucks is among the companies reporting earnings this week.
Herald & Review
How to Turn $25,000 Into $250,000 by the Time You Retire
Social Security retirement benefits aren't disappearing any time soon, but it's getting more important for Americans to build their own retirement fund. If you don't save enough during your working years, then your lifestyle could really suffer during your golden years. The process of turning $25,000 into $250,000 is surprisingly simple, but it requires discipline and patience.
Herald & Review
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have advanced in Asia despite a retreat on Wall Street. Hong Kong jumped more than 3% and most other major indexes saw strong gains. A private survey of manufacturers showed some improvement in the business outlook in China, helping to counter renewed concerns over COVID-19 outbreaks in some cities.
Herald & Review
Wall Street opens broadly higher; Uber soars on forecast
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening widely higher on Wall Street, turning around after a loss a day earlier. Several companies were rising after reporting solid earnings or outlooks, including drugmaker Pfizer and Uber, which soared after issuing a strong forecast for bookings. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% early Tuesday. Long-term Treasury yields pulled back a bit more from their multiyear highs. The Federal Reserve is beginning a two-day policy meeting that’s expected to result in its sixth interest rate increase of the year as the central bank fights the worst inflation in four decades. European and Asian markets were higher.
One-third of Millennials behind on retirement savings: survey
A looming recession is causing concern among both retirees and workers planning for retirement. Inflation and market instability are among the top worries reported by retirees surveyed during the summer of 2022. The overwhelming majority of workers say having financial help is important when it comes to saving for retirement.
Herald & Review
With Mortgage Rates Surging, Buydowns Are Ready for a Reboot
Home buyers are looking for ways to whittle down their mortgage rates. As a result, a once-popular home-selling tactic is making a comeback. It's called a temporary buydown, and it was widely used when mortgage rates were zooming upward in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The revival of the...
Financial Advice Is Pretty Outdated These Days, So Let's All Share The Annoying Money "Tips" You're Sick And Tired Of Hearing
Times have changed. Stop telling me to only put 30% of my income toward rent.
Fresh off Twitter acquisition, Musk suits up for Halloween
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk didn’t let the responsibilities of becoming CEO at a third major company curb his Halloween spirit this year. Fresh off of a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Musk showed up on a red carpet in New York City in what appeared to be a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother, Maye Musk. Musk on Monday evening attended model Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. AbracadabraNYC, a New York store that features the costume online, shows a list price of $7,500 for the “armored” red and black outfit.
Herald & Review
BC-Merc Money
CHICAGO (AP) — Foreign money futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Monday:. Net change deletes decimal point and leading zeros. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments / 0