Inbox: If … then this game takes on greater significance
Keys to victory: Run the ball effectively, check. Control the time of possession, check. Win the turnover battle, check. Result: Another loss. That says a lot about Buffalo. The Bills can give away checkmarks because they've got command. They never relinquished that. Anthony from Auburn, WA. The running game really...
Packers fall to Bills, 27-17
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Packers fell behind early Sunday night in Buffalo and were playing uphill the entire game, losing 27-17 at Highmark Stadium. With their fourth straight loss, the Packers dropped to 3-5. The Bills improved to 6-1. Buffalo jumped out to a 14-0 lead and extended it to 24-7 at halftime. The Packers didn't get the deficit under 14 points until about six minutes remained in the game. KMason Crosby missed a 54-yard field goal with 38 seconds left, when the Packers were hoping to make it a one-score game and try an onside kick.
Matt LaFleur calls for Packers' defense to be 'more physical'
GREEN BAY – In what has developed into a disturbing pattern for the Packers' defense, another rough patch lasted far too long Sunday night in Buffalo. This time it was a stretch of five possessions – four in the first half after an opening three-and-out, and then the initial drive of the second half – that all ended in scores, 27 points total in the 27-17 defeat.
Packers elevate two players for Bills game
The Green Bay Packers elevated S Innis Gaines and LB Kobe Jones from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Saturday.
Kobe Jones to make NFL debut with the Packers on Sunday
A dream has come true for a former Mississippi State football standout as Kobe Jones will be making his appearance on an NFL field on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers announced on Saturday that Jones will be elevated from the practice squad to the main roster on Sunday when the Packers play the Buffalo Bills. It’s the NFL debut for Jones who has been working his way into the mix as a practice squad member in the NFL the last two years.
