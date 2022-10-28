ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos QB Russell Wilson will start vs. Jaguars in London

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xF0f7_0iqCLylY00

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that quarterback Russell Wilson will get the start in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London.

Wilson has been dealing with a hamstring injury, which held him out of last week’s game and has kept him limited in practice this week.

Earlier this week, Hackett said Wilson was trending in the right direction, but the coach also made it clear that the team will not risk worsening Wilson’s injury by playing him before he’s ready.

Hackett said on Wednesday that Denver’s coaches want to make sure that Wilson can “protect himself” by having enough mobility to escape pressure and limit hits.

“We just want to be sure that as he gets out there, he can escape and he’s able to move,” Hackett said.

After a week of practice, the Broncos deemed that Wilson showed enough to go into the weekend with a questionable designation.

The Broncos have a bye week after Sunday’s game, so there was an option of resting Wilson for two weeks before Denver faces the Titans in Week 10. But that’s not the case.

Hackett explained why they aren’t holding Wilson back until the bye.

“In the end, if he can go, we want him to be able to play,” Hackett said.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots players dumped water on Bill Belichick after his historic win and he actually seemed to love it

The New England Patriots got a big, 22-17, win over the New York Jets on the road on Sunday to get back to. 500 at 4-4. While the victory allowed them to shake off their ugly loss to the Chicago Bears last week, it also lifted head coach Bill Belichick into second place for the most wins by a coach in NFL history with 325 victories (regular season and postseason combined). He had been tied with the legendary George Halas going into Sunday’s game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins place Liam Eichenberg on IR, activate Austin Jackson

With all of the injury issues that the Miami Dolphins have dealt with through eight games, the team made a few roster moves on Tuesday. The Dolphins announced that they’ve placed left guard Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve after it was reported that he suffered an MCL injury during the Week 8 game vs. the Detroit Lions. Eichenberg will be forced to miss four games, but that stretch also includes a bye week, so the earliest that he could return would be Dec. 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tanking Rankings Entering Week 9

Lions' den remains atop Tanking Rankings (USA TODAY Network) The Detroit Lions flirted with victory. However, the NFC North doormats managed to let Miami rally so it kept its place at the top of the Tanking Rankings. Next up for Dan Campbell's crew is another team with a Tanking Ranking spot — surprisingly, it's Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. (Stats via of Tankathon.com.)15. Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1, (strength of schedule: .520) (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports) The Colts found another way to lose, this time late against Washington. Hopefully, a quarterback will be available when they choose in the first round. Sam Ehlinger...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy