EPA: Water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the water in Mississippi’s capital city is now safe to drink, following months of sampling at a water treatment plant overwhelmed by late August flooding. Officials announced Monday that water samples taken at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant in Jackson show the water is safe. But they encouraged residents to stay vigilant about updates and follow all future boil water advisories. Jackson’s water system fell into crisis after 150,000 residents were left without running water for days after the flooding. People waited in lines for water to drink, bathe and cook during the crisis, and many have long been reluctant — and still are — to drink from Jackson’s supply.
Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion. An agency spokeswoman confirmed the investigation of southern Missouri’s Freeman Health System Monday. Joplin resident Mylissa Farmer says she went to the hospital in August when her water broke months early. Doctors told her they couldn’t give her an abortion because her condition wasn’t considered a life-threatening at that moment. But records show doctors also warned that waiting could risk her life. She later received an abortion in Illinois. The hospital didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Monday.
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn’t create hostile workplace
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The conduct committee of the Oregon House has determined that Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some of Kotek’s behavior toward former Rep. Diego Hernandez was “unwelcome,” for example when she raised her voice at him as they argued over support for bills. But a motion to characterize Kotek’s behavior as “severe or pervasive” failed. The two Republicans on the committed voted yes and both Democrats voted no. A motion needs a majority of votes to pass.
Texts to Kansas voters rile Democrats, top election official
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top elections official in Kansas is warning voters that text messages could provide incorrect information about where to vote. But the groups Voting Futures, Voto Latino and Black Voters Matter said incorrect information was the result of mistakes. Kansas Democrats began reporting getting the texts Sunday. Some texts sent people to places where they couldn’t vote in advance while other tests sent them to places where they could vote in advance but not on Election Day. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said voters should be on high alert for misinformation. Voto Latino and Black Voters Matter said the incorrect information came from a vendor handling the texts.
Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor’s race
DETROIT (AP) — In one of the country’s premier battleground states, a last-ditch effort from Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has helped her pull closer with incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon, who has never held elected office before, went silent across the state after draining her resources in the Republican primary, but two prime-time debates and help from the Republican Governors Association are making the race increasingly competitive. It remains to be seen whether the late push will be enough to help Dixon overcome attack ads that defined her early on. Whitmer has incumbency and a multimillion-dollar campaign fund on her side.
