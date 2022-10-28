Joe Locke has been cast as the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the upcoming Disney+/Marvel WandaVision spinoff series Agatha : Coven of Chaos. Locke’s character and plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources describe the character as a gay teen with a dark sense of humor. Hahn is reprising her role as WandaVision bad gal Agatha in the series. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision. Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to drop on Disney+ next year. More from Deadline'Agatha: Coven Of Chaos': Emma Caulfield Ford Reprising 'WandaVision' Role Of Dottie On Disney+/Marvel SeriesChildren's & Family Emmys: Nominations Set For Inaugural Two-Night CeremonyShanghai Disneyland Shuts Down Over Covid, Visitors Can't Leave Without Negative TestBest of DeadlineShelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & MoreJerry Lee Lewis: A Career In Photos GalleryWho Are The Ultimate Final Girls in Horror Gallery: From ‘Laurie Strode’, to ‘Sidney Prescott’ & 'Dorothy Gale'

