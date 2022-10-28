Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Overpriced Tourist Attraction in Florida, According to Reviews
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Are there ways to get discounted Disney World or Orlando Universal tickets by staying in hotels nearby?
disneydining.com
Popular Universal Attraction Set to Be Demolished Next Year
Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the smaller theme parks, but is packed with loads of fun for the entire family. Guests can ride on flying benches on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, or they can become a minion on Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem. For thrill-seekers, Guests can head to the lower lot and fight Megatron on Transformers: The Ride 3D, see terrifying dinosaurs on Jurassic World: The Ride, or find themselves surrounded by mummies on the indoor roller coaster, Revenge of the Mummy.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
Disney raises admission prices in California, leaves them alone in Florida
Admission prices at Disneyland are on the rise. And Genie+ will cost more in all parks. Disney theme parks have seen unprecedented demand lately, but many fans say ongoing price increases could limit future visits. Disney has increased the price of tickets to its California theme parks, with a one-day...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023
Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
WDW News Today
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% on Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in Early 2023
In addition to the discounts for Annual Passholders and Florida residents, a Walt Disney World Resort hotel discount has been announced for Disney Visa Cardmembers in early 2023. The offer is valid on select nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. Save 25%. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
First Disneyland, Now Disney World Is Getting Sued Over The Reservation System
A lot of things have changed at Disneyland And Walt Disney World since the pandemic that fans don’t love. Chief among them is the requirement that in addition to purchasing valid tickets, guests must also make reservations before entering the parks. This system, combined with Annual Passes, has caused some headaches in the past, which ultimately led to a current lawsuit against Disneyland Resort, and now a pair of Florida residents are suing Walt Disney World over the same policy.
Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again
I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
disneyfoodblog.com
These 8 Disney Amazon DEALS Won’t Be Around When the Holiday Season Starts
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holiday season is almost here, which could mean get-togethers with family and friends, planning for a holiday party, and LOTS of shopping to do. We know this time...
disneydining.com
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
WDW News Today
Disney KiteTails Popcorn Bucket Available at Magic Kingdom After Show’s Closing
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A month after Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom officially closed, the popcorn bucket inspired by the show is strangely available at Magic Kingdom. We spotted the Animal Kingdom-themed bucket at a popcorn car near the...
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
Tourists trapped in Shanghai Disneyland FINALLY leave theme park after entire resort was plunged into lockdown... but only if they test negative for Covid
Shanghai Disney Resort abruptly shut its doors on Monday as Chinese authorities imposed a snap lockdown — trapping guests who are not permitted to leave until they test negative for Covid-19. Visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort are not allowed to leave 'until on-site testing returns a negative result', the...
WDW News Today
Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances
A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
Not so magic. Disney World pass holders sue the park, saying it favors single-day guests ‘in order to make a larger profit’
Pass-holder lawsuit targets Disney World’s current reservation system. A pair of Walt Disney World annual pass holders are suing the resort, saying the ongoing use of the park’s current reservation system is a breach of contract with its annual pass holders, and that it unfairly favors single-day visitors.
cohaitungchi.com
Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022
Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Ambassadors Surprise Opening Day TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members, ‘For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration’ Performances Cancelled, & More: Daily Recap (10/28/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, October 28, 2022.
disneydining.com
NEW DISCOUNTS Available for Disney World Stays
Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary is slowly winding down to a close and will end in March 2023. If you want to get in on the fun there’s still time to visit and now Disney has made it easier than ever! Discounts for ticket and hotel packages this winter and spring have just been released and this is a great deal!
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Claims Disney Park Pass Reservation System ‘Guarantees’ a Great Experience
During an interview today for WSJ Tech Live 2022, Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke about the park pass reservation system and praised it once again. Introduced when the parks reopened in summer 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the system requires guests to make reservations for a specific Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park. Guests must have valid theme park admission to make a reservation, which allows for planning ahead but also potentially limits guests who buy last-minute.
WDW News Today
Crates Tease Christmas Trees Coming Soon to Universal Orlando Resort for 2022 Holidays
Crates in stores throughout Universal Orlando Resort tease the Christmas trees that will be coming soon to the park. A teaser for the 2022 Holiday Tribute Store was added to the Halloween Horror Nights 31 Tribute Store this week, implying it will have a department store theme. The teaser mentioned Mistletoe Pines Village, a Christmas village full of seasonal offerings erected in Universal CityWalk Orlando last year.
