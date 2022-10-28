Read full article on original website
Abortions equal job growth, Democrats argue in closing days of election
Democratic gubernatorial candidates in tight contests are warning that the Republican stance on abortion is a threat to the economic livelihood of American workers.
Most candidates for top election posts say no to hand counts
The vast majority of candidates running to become their states’ chief election officers oppose hand counting ballots, a laborious and error-prone process that has gained favor among some Republicans embracing conspiracy theories about voting machines. An Associated Press survey of major party secretary of state candidates in the 24 states found broad skepticism about hand counting among election professionals of all ideological stripes. Of 23 Republicans who responded to the survey, 13 clearly said they opposed implementing a statewide hand count of ballots instead of a machine count. GOP candidates in Arizona and New Mexico have previously endorsed the idea of a hand count. But others cautioned it was a dangerous road to follow. “Hand counting ballots is a process that requires time, manpower, and is prone to inaccuracies,” Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, a Republican who is seeking re-election this year, wrote in response to the AP survey.
Giuliani attempt to dismiss defamation suit by Georgia election workers is denied
The judge ruled that two election workers had presented enough evidence to justify a case against the former mayor.
Judge throws True the Vote election conspiracists behind bogus voter fraud claims in jail
Two leaders of True the Vote, which pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, were jailed Monday for refusing to comply with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over their claims. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips were escorted out of the courtroom by Federal Marshals and...
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Admin Appeals In Migrant Records Dispute
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is appealing a circuit-court order that required it to provide records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Administration attorneys filed a notice Monday that is a first step in asking the 1st District
